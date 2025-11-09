Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick Vow Bounceback Season from Alex Bowman After Disappointing Year

Alex Bowman, after a 2024 season filled with early hope, endured a long and challenging 2025 campaign, in which he remained winless throughout. But the leadership of his team has full faith in him and explained why he’s on the verge of a rebound.

Bowman’s 80-race drought finally ended in 2024 when he muscled through wet conditions at the Chicago Street Course, overtaking Joey Hand late and holding off Tyler Reddick, who was seizing hard on slicks. That win looked ready to springboard his season, but a technical setback at the Charlotte Roval that same year derailed his playoff push after the Round of 12.

The setback, a car-weight infringement, cost him a likely Round of 8 berth, and his misfortunes carried into the 2025 season. Bowman went winless and clawed into the playoffs only by scraping in on points. He closed the season 13th in the standings, banking two poles (Homestead and Bristol), six top-fives, and sixteen top-tens.

Outside observers questioned whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver could recapture his winning form, his bosses, Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon spoke with conviction. Ahead of the finale at Phoenix, Hendrick praised the group’s perseverance.

“I think they put a lot of pressure on themselves. They had a good start on the year. There have been some tracks that Alex was our best car. So, no different than trying to work on the short track program. That team is working hard on getting better everywhere. I think they’re showing great signs.”

Hendrick acknowledged that every stable has a driver playing catch-up at times. For example, Chase Elliott wasn’t having that good of a season a year or so ago. But now the team has stepped that up.

Hendrick himself admitted that he has seen tremendous focus on the #48 team because of their sponsor and pride. That’s why he believes Bowman will have a good season next year.

Gordon echoed that sentiment. He credited crew chief Blake Harris and the No. 48 outfit for providing key data and insights that contributed to the organization’s overall success.

“We know that they’re very valuable, but we also know there’s things that need to be improved there. It’s a big part of our focus in this off-season, is giving Alex, Blake, the tools that they need and making sure surrounding them with all the things that can help strengthen their team and button up some of those things. I’m with Rick, I don’t think they’re that far off.”

Gordon took pride in the team’s effort while acknowledging the pressure that comes with wearing Hendrick colors. Anyone at HMS carries high expectations, especially with the performance of the other three. But he believes they’re right there. They’re already contributing a lot.

He believes a few tweaks could make all the difference. The talent is there, the chemistry is growing, and the results, he insists, will follow. “I think a few minor adjustments, and I think those guys can be right there in the hunt,” Gordon noted.

Bowman, for his part, even in a season light on wins, showed enough skills and consistency to suggest that a resurgence isn’t far off. For Hendrick Motorsports, the blueprint is to sharpen the edges, keep the faith, and let the No. 48 get back into contention in 2026.