Bubba Wallace’s Spotter Picks Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Side of NASCAR Broadcast Over Clint Bowyer’s

Srijan Mandal
Published June 30, 2023

Jul 31, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. raises his hands to cheering fans on the grid before the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend marked NBC’s comeback to the broadcasting scene in Nashville, delivering more extensive post-race coverage compared to their predecessor, FOX. Interestingly, NBC is planning for lengthier post-race reports, while keeping their pre-race coverage brief, something that is bound to delight fans across the spectrum. When Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, was questioned about his preference between the two, he opted for the NBC one, the one featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the panel.

Basically, he favored the post-race coverage over the pre-race dominant coverage of FOX, which included Clint Bowyer.

Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft highlighted how he would be more interested in listening to the post-race shows over the pre-race bits. He then elaborated on his reasons for his choice over the other.

Kraft stated, “I think if I had to pick, I would rather post-race than pre-race you know. I think that’s always been the complaint I see the most is, ‘Oh my driver finished third today, but I didn’t get to see an interview with him after the race was over,’ or ‘This guy had a great run and nobody talked to him.’ Like pre-race. I feel like you could do your pre-race show during practice.”

“Like, you know, you talk about what’s going to happen, what people should look for… What’s going on, or what’s the tendencies of the race track? How has race played out in the past, like, you can cover that stuff at a different time.”

“But post-races now, I’ve seen a lot of complaints about Fox where it was like basically just a victory lane interview that they were cutting back to whatever sport was coming on next, and then they were counting on like race hub or some other show after the fact to get those reactions… But if you got to pick one or the other, just give me the post-race every time.”

NBC will have 30 mins of post-race coverage in a bit to improve after FOX

FOX received severe criticism when they held the broadcasting rights for the first half of the season. This was mostly because of how quickly they would move on to the next sport after a brief while with the end of the NASCAR races. Also, the number of advertisements that the broadcaster would have on air also infuriated several fans. To the delight of many, ever since the race at Nashville, the coverage has been taken over by NBC and others.

In a bid to make sure that NBC does not get the same criticism that FOX had, they have made several changes to keep the fans watching happily. One of the main changes that they have announced is to have at least 30 mins of extended post-race coverage.

It wasn’t going to take place on the broadcast, instead, the post-race show would be streaming on NBC’s paid platform, Peacock. This, while still better, has still managed to infuriate several people. In any case, it’s still better than whatever FOX had provided until now, according to fans on social media.

