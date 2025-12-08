Kyle Larson Reveals Rick Hendrick’s Hilarious TikTok Habit

Kyle Larson has always been a close-edge person, whether he’s strapped into a Cup car or pitching a sprint car sideways on dirt. Wrecks have followed him through every stage of his career, from scary flips on local bullrings to bruising accidents on NASCAR’s biggest stages.

Even now, while balancing championship pursuits with his love for grassroots racing, Larson still dives into the dirt world. And with every one of those tumbles, one person seems to lose more sleep than Larson ever does, team owner Rick Hendrick, who keeps sending him TikTok reminders of just how violently sprint cars can bite.

Larson’s dirt exploits in 2025 alone offered Hendrick no shortage of ammunition. In June, a broken axle launched Larson into a vicious end-over-end crash at Wisconsin’s Plymouth Dirt Track, leaving the car mangled in the catch fence.

Months later, in the Hangtown 100 race at Placerville, contact with Daison Pursley sent him flipping multiple times while leading the USAC Midgets race. Larson climbed out, brushed off the dirt, and flashed a thumbs-up, but the images still rattled those watching.

A recent clip from The Driver’s Project Podcast confirmed something Larson has long hinted at. Rick Hendrick watches every one of those flips like a worried parent, then sends them straight to Larson’s phone. Given his fondness for scrolling TikTok, Hendrick has turned it into a personal highlight reel of everything that keeps him up at night.

Larson laughed as he recounted a conversation with Hendrick after Corey Day suffered a terrifying flip of his own. “We had like a party a few days later, and I was like talking to Rick. He’s like, ‘Yeah, you crashed, ride or whatever.’ I was like, ‘Do you see Cory’s?’ ‘No, I haven’t seen Cory’s.’ I was like, ‘Well, don’t go look for it.’”

Hendrick even poked fun, or panic, in one message after another driver flipped at Eldora. “Good to see how safe this is not…” he wrote.

In another video that Hendrick saw on his phone, where Larson had flipped, and didn’t realize that the flip was from years ago, he asked the No. 5 driver if he was okay. Larson could only shake his head, writing “‘Rick, That was from like six years ago.’”

Hendrick’s worry is hardly unfounded. He has watched his roster absorb painful lessons from off-track activities. Chase Elliott fractured his left tibia in a 2023 snowboarding accident, requiring surgery and sidelining him for six races.

Not long after, Alex Bowman fractured a vertebra during a sprint car crash in Iowa, costing him four starts. Those back-to-back injuries forced uncomfortable internal conversations about how far drivers should push their extracurricular hobbies.

Hendrick never issued an outright ban, but he made it clear that patience has a limit. Meanwhile, Larson keeps racing sprint cars with the same fire he always has, walking away from several violent crashes but not without scars.

For now, Larson keeps chasing the dirt while Hendrick keeps refreshing TikTok. And as long as sprint cars keep flipping, Larson knows exactly whose name will pop up on his phone the next time he takes a tumble.