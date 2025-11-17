Jesse Love Reveals What Makes NASCAR’s Upcoming RISING Documentary Totally Different From F1’s Drive to Survive

NASCAR’s latest attempt at documentary storytelling, RISING, ready to debut November 17, is set to pull back the curtain on a new generation of racers, Jesse Love, Carson Hocevar, and Rajah Caruth, showcasing their climb through the ranks both on and off the track. While many might compare it to Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, Love recently clarified that RISING is cut from a very different cloth.

According to Love, the new series dives deeper than the polished, dramatized format fans might expect. He admitted that while drivers are used to cameras following them around during race weekends, the RISING production crew took that to another level.

“We were having this one tough conversation at Martinsville, and he was like, ‘What is this camera like?’ And it had the boom mic over it over his head. He was like, ‘What the hell is this?’ And I smacked him. He’s like, ‘Get that out of here.’ So, it’s definitely taken some getting used to for me, my crew chief, and my whole team.”

That level of access, Love revealed, resulted in some moments that might be a little too raw for comfort, but that’s exactly what sets RISING apart.

“Fans are going to be able to see so much that they probably didn’t expect to see. Like it’s not just like ‘Drive to Survive’ where it’s like all super se*y… Also, some instances that just like were random, like again going to my hotel with me before the race just to like get something new out of it.”

The Richard Childress Racing driver believes that a candid approach will make the series resonate even more with fans who crave authenticity. It “Took me some getting used to, but I think that I enjoyed it, and if they give me the opportunity to do it next year, like I’m 100% going to take them up on it,” Love said.

Beyond the drama, RISING will capture the emotional struggle of trying to break through at NASCAR’s highest level. It’s a window into the vulnerability, hunger, and mental fortitude it takes for young drivers to prove they belong in a sport where every inch on the track is fought for.

John Dahl, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Content, emphasized that the series aims to connect beyond racing circles. Dahl explained that it’s a story for anyone who understands what it means to chase a dream.

By premiering RISING on the NASCAR YouTube Channel, the young drivers and the sport will meet fans where they already are, offering free, global access and bingeable storytelling on one of the most passionate motorsports platforms.

After its digital launch, RISING will hit FS1 in December with a five-week run leading up to the 2026 Daytona 500 on February 15. For NASCAR’s next generation, it’s their coming-of-age story.