Jimmie Johnson Refuses to Slow Down: “There’s a Chance I Run More Races” After NASCAR’s San Diego Announcement

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has run only two races this season. But he has admitted in light of recent developments that he could race a lot more in 2026. One of the events he hopes to be a part of will be on the streets of the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next June.

The race would carry special meaning for Johnson, considering he grew up nearby in El Cajon, Calif. In a recent interview with Peter Stratta, he said, “(The San Diego race) definitely does intrigue me. Obviously, it’s new news, but the desire to race in my hometown is off the charts.

“So, I will aggressively work on being in the event. If for some reason I am not able to pull that off, I will absolutely be there and help support Legacy Motor Club, all of our partners, NASCAR, the city.”

El Cajon is located about 15 miles northeast of San Diego and the naval base. Johnson admitted that he never envisioned NASCAR racing in the city. The pleasant surprise has left him wanting nothing more than to race in front of his home crowd.

Eleven more months remain until the race, and nothing is set in stone. Notably, Legacy Motor Club is working on adding a third charter to its stable. It remains to be seen which driver Johnson will sign up next to take the wheel full-time.

He also doubled down on his intention to stay on the track. Explaining how his staying in the car is good for the team, he said, “There’s a chance that I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket and have a sponsor to bring along, team members to groom, a crew chief to get reps, a driver to get reps.”

Johnson, who turns 50 this September, may be far from his peak form. However, watching him race laps occasionally is a major fan engagement opportunity that few initiatives can match. While he strongly desires to keep going for as long as his body would let him, he also entertained the idea of the San Diego race being his final one.

Johnson added, “There also is a scenario where that (making San Diego his final Cup start) would make sense. We’ve put zero effort into the idea yet at this point. I have more years in me. I want to keep going.”

For this year, the NASCAR Hall of Famer has already participated in both races he planned on (Daytona and Charlotte). Hopefully, fans will get to see him a lot more in 2026.