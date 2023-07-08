HomeSearch

NASCAR Sees Upward Trajectory in Popularity as Daytona 500 Sales Pick Up Pace Early

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 08, 2023

The field works past the packed grandstands, Saturdauy February 19, 2023 during the Daytona 500. Dtb Daytona 500 Action 1

Everything seems to be slowly falling back into place for NASCAR. After having gone through tumultuous times of receiving interest in viewership, the recent Chicago Street Race and other measures seem to have brought some added interest into the sport.

This can be seen clearly considering what a prominent NASCAR journalist recently shared about next year’s Daytona 500 and the ticket situation for the Great American Race. Surprisingly, some of the tickets have already been sold out which marks the progress in terms of early sell-outs for the major racing events in the series.

NASCAR tickets selling fast as Daytona 500 tickets open up

It is interesting to note that the infield camping tickets have already been sold out. This is despite the fact that the tickets went live just a short while ago. Moreover, the 2023 Daytona 500 had its tickets sold out back in January, but the next year’s race seems to be filling out much faster.

Reputed NASCAR journalist, Jeff Gluck mentioned, Daytona 500 tickets went on sale today. It sold out in mid-January this year but has been getting earlier with sellouts. Get this: Infield camping is *already* sold out. Only “limited” camping spots remaining are outside Turn 2 in the West Lot.

However, next year’s Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024. Therefore, it’s still quite a long time, but in case anyone wants to get themselves a ticket for the race, they might have to do so earlier than last year to be successful.

NASCAR’s trend in the right direction since the Chicago Street Race

Ever since NASCAR decided to race along the streets of Chicago, it may have sparked a sudden interest among the fan base. The idea that NASCAR experimented with something entirely new and was successful with it, gives hope that future races might too see an upward trajectory.

The Chicago Street race had seen around 4.8 Million people tune in to watch the race on Sunday. An event that was eventually won by Australian V8 Supercars champion, Shane Van Gisbergen. The number of people tuning into the race was pretty high in comparison to several other races.

Of course the sudden spike in viewership may have been because this was a completely new thing for NASCAR. After all, people always want to see new things take place within the sport, right? But, if this trend in interest towards the sport keeps growing, we might just be able to call NASCAR’s decision to race in the streets of Chicago to be a success.

