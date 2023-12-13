Jimmie Johnson Taps Hendrick & JR Motorsports Veteran for His Own Team

Jimmie Johnson‘s NASCAR foray as an owner seems to be ramping up as the team is hiring some of the finest talent to ensure that they head in a positive trajectory. In recent news, the seven-time Cup Series champion’s Legacy Motor Club team seems to have roped in a veteran with Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports pedigree.

Advertisement

Jason Burdett, who has loads of experience at Hendrick Motorsports and as a crew chief at JR Motorsports, will take over the crew chief duties for Jimmie Johnson during his Cup races at Legacy Motor Club in 2024.

Burdett will join the team in a full-time capacity, however, Johnson’s full racing schedule for the upcoming season is yet to be announced by the team.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1734679518739329149?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jimmie Johnson’s new crew chief briefly worked with him in the past

Burdett acquired a lot of success throughout his career, with 18 wins in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. Aside from that when he used to work in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, he played a part in the 2001 championship season for Jeff Gordon.

Additionally, he was also involved in some capacity with Johnson during his time at HMS. Interestingly, he has also worked with the #88 team of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Speaking about hiring Burdett at LMC, Johnson mentioned, “I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years.” He then praised Burdett as a person calling him, “one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport.” Hopefully, with this addition, the 2024 season races are a steady improvement compared to the team’s first season in NASCAR.