Joey Logano Reveals the Special Award That Means the World to Him Along With His NASCAR Championships

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the course of his 17-year Cup Series career, Joey Logano has pulled up accolades on and off the track, from championship glory and prestigious race wins to recognition for his philanthropic reach. But amid the trophies and titles, there’s one honor that hits closer to home than the rest.

In a candid moment on The REKAP, Logano laid it bare: “I mean, you can’t beat championships,” he said, recognizing it as the true yardstick for greatness in the sport. Yet, one award stands apart in his heart for entirely different reasons.

Logano said, “But the other one that stands out to me is years ago, there was a community champions award that they gave out in the NASCAR industry, and we won that with the Joey Logano foundation.” The recognition marked a milestone beyond speed and checkered flags.

“Like I said, I want to win everything. So if we’re gonna do charitable stuff, let’s be the best at that too. The fact that we were able to win that a few years back — that was back in 2018 — that kind of just hit home a little bit more than just race wins because that’s all I’ve ever won before was racing stuff,” Logano shared.

That moment in 2018 wasn’t just another line on the résumé; it was personal. This one was about changing lives. For Logano, it was a full-circle moment, proving that making a difference off the track could be just as fulfilling as victory lane.

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, introduced in 2015, honors outstanding philanthropic efforts across the NASCAR industry. The annual recipient earns $60,000 for their chosen cause, while the two remaining finalists’ charities each receive $30,000.

Since its launch in 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation has contributed over $6 million into hundreds of initiatives across the country. Among its standout programs is the JL Kids Crew, which offers children battling serious illness a chance to be part of the No. 22 race team, immersing them in race-day action.

The foundation also leans into NASCAR’s postseason spotlight through its Chasing Second Chances program, partnering with 10 nonprofit groups in 10 different NASCAR markets to uplift local communities when it matters most.

Besides these initiatives, the Joey Logano Foundation pledged $250,000 toward relief efforts to those affected by Hurricane Helene, stepping up when it mattered most. That was followed by another relief initiative, with donations up to $100,000 in partnership with Shell USA and PPG, as reported by Catchfence.com.

The foundation’s outreach extended to Western Carolina as well, where the team showed up not just with supplies, but with sleeves rolled up, ready to pitch in with cleanup and restoration. Ultimately, for Logano, it all ties back to one core belief: winning isn’t confined to the race track.