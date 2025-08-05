John Hunter Nemechek Reveals Jimmie Johnson’s Biggest Impact on Legacy Motor Club As Owner

Amid speculation that Legacy Motor Club could buy into or merge with the Haas Factory Team, the outfit continues to navigate its transition to Toyota. While last year’s results fell short of expectations, drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones have shown noticeable improvement this season, though neither has yet secured a playoff berth.

Advertisement

The team operates under the direction of seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who assumed day-to-day control in February 2023. For Johnson, the venture initially offered a chance to return to part-time driving after his 2020 retirement, but now in 2025, his focus has shifted almost entirely to team management rather than strapping into the car himself.

Before the rebrand from Petty GMS Motorsports to Legacy Motor Club, the operation was steered by Richard Petty. Reflecting on the transition, Nemechek, the driver of the No. 42 car and a 2023 team addition alongside Johnson, recently described the influence of Johnson’s leadership and whether it changes how the team approaches its work.

He said, “I don’t necessarily think it makes them more detailed. I think if anything, the way he has shared his vision for the company and the way that he has helped change the culture in the shop has made the biggest impact. Him being around on a day-to-day aspect is more culture-driven than necessarily everyone working harder.”

He added, “I wouldn’t say everyone’s going to step up their game and work harder just because he’s there. But I think the way he has shaped his vision and his dream of LEGACY 2.0 as a team owner and the culture change, has been probably the biggest impact for us as a team.”

Nemechek also underlined Johnson’s influence on personnel and internal decision-making. He noted that every department head and new hire has embraced Johnson’s approach and aligned with his blueprint for Legacy’s future, and slowly and steadily, it’s showing in the results as well.

Through the season so far, the team has combined for four top-five finishes and 10 top-10s. In the driver standings, Nemechek currently sits 20th, while Jones is 24th, both searching for the breakthrough win that could push Legacy Motor Club into playoff contention.