“Just Everyone Being Aggressive”: Kevin Harvick Shoots Down Talk Around Next Gen Car’s Contribution to Racing Product at Kansas

Ahead of the upcoming race at Kansas, Kevin Harvick was questioned about his observations regarding the competition at Kansas Speedway over the years. The interviewer noted that there appeared to be more side-by-side racing with the Next Gen cars and asked for Harvick’s perspective on the matter and if he believed it had something to do with these new cars or not.

In response to the question, Harvick disagreed with the question. Instead, he attributed the “racey” nature of the track to the “progressive banking” and the ability to run the middle, top, or bottom groove.

Kevin Harvick denies the Next-Gen car providing better racing at a track like Kansas

Harvick replied, “I think that’s just a product of the racetrack. I don’t think it has anything to do with one car or the other. So, I think that the other thing that happens here is on the restarts. You have so much room to go into Turn 1 and 2 and go all over the racetrack, and look for empty space to try and make a move. You can be super aggressive with the pushing.”

“I think that usually causes the issues that happen on the restarts – just everyone being aggressive. Because you know that you have to go and do what you have to do and take chances in order to put yourself in the position to be in a good spot. Ultimately, I think it’s a product of the track.”

Harvick concluded that Kansas has been one of the more “racey” mile-and-a-half racetracks due to the aging of the asphalt and the progression of the track. He also mentioned the ability to move around the track and the options it provides to drivers. Emphasizing that the track itself plays a more significant role in promoting good racing than the Next Gen car.

Harvick reaches the twilight of his NASCAR career but doesn’t feel emotional



Usually, when racing drivers near their final few races, they tend to get emotional. However, that does not seem to be something that SHR driver Kevin Harvick feels at this juncture.

He recently told the media, “It really doesn’t matter to me. I think for me, we’ve been so set on how this year was going to go… It’s just not a new emotion… This whole process seems like old news to me, just because of the fact that it’s been happening for so long throughout the year.”

Although, that did not mean that he was not going to be enjoying his last couple of races in the sport. Of course, he will, but we might not see Harvick shedding a tear or two after we conclude the season at Phoenix.