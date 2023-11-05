“Just Shut Up and Listen”: Kevin Harvick’s Reveals Biggest Advice to Son Keelan

While Kevin Harvick begins to prepare for the final race of his career and eventually heads into the sunset, his son is just starting on a new chapter to immerse himself in the world of motorsport as a racing driver.

But for anyone coming up the ranks having proper guidance can make a huge difference in the long run. Luckily for Keelan Harvick, his father, the 2014 Cup Series champion, would always be there standing behind him to help him out.

During a recent press conference, a journalist posed an interesting question to the Stewart Haas Racing driver about Harvick’s experiences in the racing scene over the years and what he would not want his son and daughter to go through based on those experiences.

Kevin Harvick shares best advice for his son Keelan Harvick

Harvick responded, “Well, the one thing that I tell Keelan is I always tell him, I’m like, ‘Hey, we’ll get into some sort of disagreement of why you should do something or why you shouldn’t do something.'”

“And I’ll always tell him, he’ll say, Well, you did this or you did that. And I said, I’ll tell him that’s exactly why I’m sitting here telling you not to do that. If you just shut up and listen, I’ll make you better. It’s not very hard, right?”

“I’ve already done I’ve already been down this road, and I’ve already made this mistake. And really, that’s one of the great advantages that we have from the management side is, if you’ll just listen. I’m not telling you, this is how you have to do it, but just listen to me. And then you take it and you evolve from there, but don’t don’t make the simple mistakes.”

Speaking further Harvick mentioned that his daughter Piper is still in the process of figuring things out, while Keelan is similar to him in terms of behavior and actions.

Hence, the SHR driver finds his son to be very coachable since he can anticipate his next move. Lastly, Harvick believes that Keelan can learn a lot from his mistakes, listen to his suggestions, and then have a better starting point to evolve from on his own.