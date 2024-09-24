“Keep Your Head Up”: NASCAR Fans Rally Around Brad Keselowski After Heartfelt Message

Following the conclusion of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski found himself eliminated from the playoffs. Despite the heartbreak, he took to social media to share a rather heartfelt message. Not long after, fans began rallying behind him sharing messages of support.

“Although I’m disappointed in our championship run, every challenge is an opportunity to come back stronger. Still hungry for another win this season… The journey isn’t over yet. #6NeverQuits,” he said in a post on X.

Although I’m disappointed in our championship run, every challenge is an opportunity to come back stronger. Still hungry for another win this season… The journey isn’t over yet. #6NeverQuits pic.twitter.com/YKIHYz6tkX — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 23, 2024

Keselowski who won a single race during the regular season, was the only one from his team to make it into the postseason. However, after a dismal showing in the three races of the Round of 16, he was eventually knocked out. The other three drivers that found themselves eliminated were Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, and Harrison Burton.

Responding to Keselowski’s message, one fan wrote, “Each year since you became owner y’all have gotten better so hopefully next year or soon you’ll be in the final 4.” Another stated, “It’s going to happen for you Brad!” Yet another person said, “Still plenty of races left to be a spoiler. Let’s go get ’em, Brad. #6neverquits.“

While fans remained supportive of Keselowski, his teammate recently explained how they were not happy with where they were as a team.

Keselowski’s teammate highlights issues despite recent success

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Bristol night race, #6 driver’s teammate, Chris Buescher told the press, “We’re not winning every week, so we’re not where we should be.” Although he did acknowledge that it was not possible to win every single race, he believed there was enough room to make certain changes and improvements moving forward.

He added, “We’re not there. It’s been a great year. It’s been a really good turnaround for the last three seasons, but it needs a little bit more yet.” There isn’t a shroud of doubt regarding their growth over the past couple of years. Especially, since Keselowski took charge at the helm.

Under his leadership, the team has gone from being rather irrelevant to a championship contender. However, they were not able to capitalize this time around, with the rapid development they are going through who knows if they end up at the top step somewhere soon.