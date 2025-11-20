Kelley Earnhardt Signals Real NASCAR Cup Series Ambitions as Denny Hamlin Lawsuit Delays JRM’s Big Decision

JR Motorsports’ Daytona dreams are starting to look like more than just a one-off adventure. Following Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s confirmation that the team will return to the 2026 Daytona 500, co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller has hinted that JRM could be inching toward a full-time NASCAR Cup Series entry, but they are not ready to dive in headfirst just yet.

With the ongoing charter lawsuit between NASCAR and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing (and Front Row Motorsports), which is reshaping the sport’s business landscape, Miller is keeping her cards close to her chest while quietly eyeing the future.

The team’s Cup debut earlier this year was an undeniable success. Justin Allgaier, driving the No. 40 Chevrolet, impressed the field with a top-10 finish in the Great American Race. But despite that strong showing, Kelley remains grounded. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, she emphasized the importance of patience.

“I think everybody’s kind of in the same boat right now, just watching to see how things play out with the lawsuit and where things head, before doing anything crazy. So, always still looking at opportunities and what that looks like, and the Daytona 500, it’s kind of a race your way in.”

For JRM, competing at Daytona is a strategic move. Financially, it’s the biggest stage in stock car racing, offering prime exposure for partners and sponsors. So, competing in the Daytona 500 race just makes a lot of sense.

Beyond Daytona, however, the roadmap remains uncertain. “We’ll have to figure out if anything else will make sense and how this goes, and just continue to watch the landscape in the Cup Series and what the Charters are doing and all that to see where we end up.”

While JRM’s Cup ambitions remain a work in progress, the organization continues to thrive in the Xfinity Series, where it’s made its name. The team is fielding four full-time cars next year, along with a part-time program in collaboration with Trackhouse Racing’s drivers, a setup that keeps JRM’s workshop buzzing. “What we’re doing business-wise is great,” she said, but admitted that the Cup Series is still the ultimate goal.

“From a legacy standpoint & everything that we built, I think it would be really cool for us to experience.”@JRMotorsports co-owner @EarnhardtKelley speaks about the team’s intentions to run the Cup Series in the future. More https://t.co/WGRTG5gnEd pic.twitter.com/pnGdtsfT5R — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 19, 2025

From a legacy standpoint, the move feels inevitable. The Earnhardt family name is woven into the DNA of the sport, and Miller knows what a full-time Cup entry would mean for that heritage. She understands that it would be really cool for JRM as a team to experience, but the right opportunity just hasn’t come forward yet.

For now, JRM is content to bide its time, playing the long game while the charter case unfolds. But when the right door opens, Dale Jr. and Kelley will be ready to walk through it, carrying the Earnhardt legacy back to NASCAR’s highest stage.