“This Is Awesome”: After North Wilkesboro, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Behind Another Historic NASCAR Revival

“No one’s gonna care who won the championship and years down the road, it’s just gonna be a stat in a book… So if you can impact somebody’s life in a positive way, that’s generational.

Throwback to 2019, when Dale Earnhardt Jr witnessed the dilapidated North Wilkesboro Speedway, with its grandstands rusting out and falling apart. However, he was happy when less than 4 years later, North Wilkesboro hosted the NASCAR All-Star race.

And now, another historic track is expected to make a comeback into NASCAR’s roster and Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t have been more ecstatic. The Board of Directors of Richmond County are doing everything they need to do to get NASCAR back at Rockingham Speedway.

In a tweet, the two-time Xfinity Series champion said, “This is awesome to see progress here. I learned to love what a challenge this track was. Trucks, Xfinity, and even Cup hopefully return someday soon.”

Since its inception in 1964, Rockingham Speedway has hosted 42 Cup Series races on its high-banked 1.0170-mile surface until 2004 when it faded away from NASCAR’s schedule. But not anymore.

Rockingham Speedway receives a grant of just a little short of $10 million for improvements

In May 2022, Pandemic grants equalling a whopping $9 million were granted to the Rockingham Speedway, whereas the Rockingham Dragway received $485,000.

Richmond County Finance Director Cary Garner said that they had made a request in 2022 for $3 million for revamping the track, followed by another request of just over a million dollars in October 2023. According to Garner, about $450,000 of that second request has already been used up.

Hence, the final appeal for $4.99 million was pending the board’s approval. “We’re just the conduit,” admitted Garner. “All we can do is ask and then funnel, appropriate everything as they’ve appropriated to us on a reimbursement basis of course.”

Commissioner Andy Grooms revealed that the sole reason he has been holding the approval back was that he felt an expense of millions was unnecessary for an endeavor that will not entice a major racing entity to return to Rockingham.

“My biggest thing…is for that track. I want it to go the big track. I don’t want anything that comes through this board…necessarily saying that we agree that you can look at this and spend it how you want. I want what we vote on…to go to that track and bring back NASCAR,” said Grooms.