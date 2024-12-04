What Are Kyle Larson’s Expectations from Racing in Australia as D-Day Draws Near?

May 19, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) flies in from Indy and arrives during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson keeping himself busy on the race track during the offseason shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone at this stage. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has made it a habit to race in every discipline available to him regardless of when it falls on the calendar. The 2024 offseason is going to be no different as he prepares to travel to Western Australia to race in the High Limit Racing Series.

It was announced back in August that he will be driving for Jason Pryde Motorsport in the three-day High Limit International event in Perth from December 28-30.

He has raced in Australia and New Zealand in the past, but he has never been to Western Australia in particular and is absolutely excited to do it. The driver spoke about the same in a live webinar during Race Industry Week.

He said, “I’m excited to go to Australia. I’ll go there. We leave Christmas night for Australia. I go there for just like five or six days to race the sprint car at Perth. It’s promoted by High Limit as well.”

“So, we’re going to pay 100 grand to win which is by far the largest-paying race in Australian sprint car racing history.” He expects the crowds to be huge and the competition thrilling.

This is High Limit’s first endeavor outside of North America. As a co-owner of the series, Larson is all the more excited about it. He added that he will return for the Tulsa Shootout following his overseas excursion and that his son Owen will be making his debut there. The decision to race for Jason Pryde Motorsports while in Australia came with the guidance of his brother-in-law Brad Sweet.

How Larson decided to race for Jason Pryde Motorsports

Sweet had spent a lot of time racing in Perth this season and had been the one who’d helped Larson land a ride. Jason Pryde Motorsports participates in sprint car racing and Australian Trans-Am. Larson said in an August press release, “Everyone has said all sorts of good things about him as well as his equipment.”

“So, I’m really excited to get there and meet Jason and his team and get to race his awesome stuff and hopefully have a fun, successful week of racing there in Perth.”

Naturally, having a Cup Series champion in their midst is a huge prospect for the team and its members. Pryde held no bars in expressing how happy he was with Larson flying to Australia to race for him.

He said, “We know we are a competitive team but we’re also excited about what we can learn from a driver with so much experience in not just Sprint Cars but NASCAR and IndyCar as well.” All eyes will turn to Perth this three-day event but before then, Larson will be spending some vacation time with his family.