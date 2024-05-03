Kevin Harvick NASCAR Cup Team: Which Drivers Will Be Part of the Team?

Kevin Harvick has been busy in his first year post-retirement. Between analyzing races in the Fox Sports booth and giving out his two cents on the sport on his podcast, the veteran has gotten himself able platforms to showcase his experience and wisdom. In a recent episode of “Harvick Happy Hour”, he was asked to pick four names from the current NASCAR scene to build a fantasy team.

Advertisement

The first name that he picked was Denny Hamlin. Though not always a fan of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s demeanor, Harvick has nothing but respect for the contributions that he has made for the sport. He explained his choice, “I know a lot of people boo Denny and don’t like Denny and don’t like the things that he says but here’s the bottom line.”

“Denny Hamlin switched onto our sport. He works his butt off to be good at it. He’s invested in it from an ownership standpoint and he knows a lot about it. He goes out and kicks ass on the racetrack. I like that.” With these reasons in mind, Harvick picked his former nemesis as the driver who would help him build the fantasy team. Second on his list was Hendrick Motorsports star, Kyle Larson.

Larson’s ability to get into any car and push the maximum out of it is well known. And that’s pretty much why he made it into Harvick’s team. Calling him his “pure speed guy”, the retired driver picked him despite his inability to be someone who could help rebuild a race team. To make up for what Larson lacked, he brought forward Team Penske’s Joey Logano.

Harvick picks Joey Logano and Brent Crews to round off his fantasy team

The choices to fill up the remaining two spots on Harvick’s team were Logano and Brent Crews. He mentioned Logano as an “old rules” guy who could help him rebuild the team and aid in its development. The final entree, Crews, is a 16-year-old youngster who drives for Kevin Harvick Incorporated in the CARS Tour. While acknowledging that he was biased to pick Crews, Harvick underlined the promise that the teen was displaying.

“I’m gonna be a little bit biased here. But I would pick Brent Crews because I think his potential is off the charts,” he said. There have been many instances of former drivers and champions getting out from behind the wheels and trying their hand at team ownership. Could Harvick follow the same route? At least he knows whom to try signing if he does.