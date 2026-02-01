Kevin Harvick Returning to Race in NASCAR May Not Be Far-Fetched At All

Along with the Chase format, it appears NASCAR fans may also witness the return of some veteran drivers in 2026. Following Tony Stewart’s announcement that he will compete at Daytona in Kaulig Racing’s RAM for the Craftsman Truck Series, his closest friend, Kevin Harvick, has also floated the idea that he could stage a potential return to NASCAR for the first time since retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour”, the former champion joked that witnessing fellow legend Stewart return to competition has him contemplating a comeback of his own. “I might just make a comeback, why not? Tony Stewart’s going to drive the truck race at Daytona. Why not? What should we race?”

“I’m starting to get the bug again, I think. Cup is too much work. What could I just get in and drive?” Harvick continued.

Ultimately, the 50-year-old settled on the notion of tackling a NASCAR Truck Series race, though he stopped short of confirming anything. Veteran Kenny Wallace also believes a return might not be far-fetched, noting that fans are eager to hear about Stewart’s return to the field and that Harvick would not face nearly as many obstacles in securing a deal or sponsorship.

Wallace, on his podcast, stated, “I think you’re going to see Kevin Harvick run either in an O’Reilly Auto Parts race. I could see him driving a car for a Dale Jr. I’m sure there’d be some other team out there, but Kevin and his CEO of Harvick Management. Josh Jones… is the king at getting sponsors. Harvick management controls a lot of superstars… Hell, they could be in rodeo. So Harvick is just staying relevant, something to do.”

“Coffee with Kenny” I think @KevinHarvick is gonna come back and race in @NASCAR

And more! pic.twitter.com/OQWc6fNH2o — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) January 31, 2026

With Stewart coming back and piloting the RAM truck at Daytona, Harvick wants a piece of the action, too. His competitive itch may be resurfacing.

Harvick’s final Cup Series race came in 2023 at Phoenix Raceway, the season finale, where he finished seventh. His last Xfinity Series start was in 2021, when he drove the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Ford at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and finished 33rd. That same year also marked his most recent Craftsman Truck Series appearance, as he made a start for David Gilliland Racing, piloting the No. 17 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt layout and finishing 15th.

Whether Harvick’s podcast musings translate into a return to actual competition remains uncertain. However, fans would undoubtedly welcome seeing him suited up again, hopeful of watching the former No. 4 driver back behind the wheel, and will be closely monitoring for any concrete announcements in the coming weeks.