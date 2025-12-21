“That Ain’t Exciting to the Young Guy”: Why the Full Season Points Format Is Not An Easy Solution for NASCAR Fans

NASCAR’s long-overdue format overhaul did not arrive on the timeline many expected. The sanctioning body had indicated clarity would come last year, but the announcement slipped into an extra season as officials navigated multiple crosscurrents. With an ongoing antitrust lawsuit, an exhaustive review of competitive data, and sustained fan pressure over which structure best serves the sport, NASCAR chose to take the long road rather than rush a decision. That delay only fueled speculation, prompting veteran voices inside the garage to start reading between the lines.

One of those voices belongs to Kenny Wallace, who recently tapped into his network to gather insight on where the format conversation may be headed.

Wallace released a video of his in-depth discussion on the topic with Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice, and used that exchange to gauge NASCAR’s internal thinking. The conversation did not deliver a blueprint, but it offered strong hints about the direction of travel.

Rice, at least initially, kept his answers vague. He told Wallace that most fans would likely respond favorably once the details emerge, though he stressed that the final version might not mirror the loudest theories circulating online. He also indicated that when he was last looped into discussions, the decision was not fully locked in.

Even so, Rice clarified that NASCAR had identified the need for change. The emphasis, he suggested, rests on adjustment rather than demolition. The sport may tweak the framework instead of tearing it down to the studs.

Rice acknowledged that returning to Homestead carries appeal, especially for purists who value tracks that reward skill over spectacle. At the same time, he recognized that crowning a champion should not hinge on a single afternoon. One race deciding everything no longer aligns with how modern audiences consume the sport.

Later Rice’s candid assessment came, saying, “What I do know is I feel like 75% of the people are going to love it. 10% are gonna be okay right that’s gonna leave 15% of the people that’s gonna hate it.”

Rice also addressed why a full return to the traditional points system presents challenges in the current era. He argued that the sport must keep younger fans in mind. Lengthy seasons decided by massive point margins do little to hold attention in a landscape shaped by short attention spans and instant gratification.

He pointed out that older races often featured one car dominating the lead lap while championships stretched beyond suspense. That formula, he said, struggles to resonate with newer audiences.

As Rice put it, “Man, I go back and watch them old races on Tuby, and it might be one car on the lead lap, and somebody’s winning the point series by 487 points. Like, I mean, that ain’t exciting to the young guy or the young woman.”

He illustrated the point with a modern example. If the series returns to Homestead with Kyle Larson in the Championship Four, expectations tilt heavily in one direction. If Tyler Reddick sits in that mix, the door opens wider. NASCAR understands those dynamics, and fans have not been shy about voicing opinions.

According to Rice, the challenge lies in balance. NASCAR must preserve drama without sacrificing credibility. That reality likely rules out a full abandonment of the playoff format. Instead, the solution may lie in the middle ground.

Ideas such as extending the regular season, trimming the playoff window, or transforming the Championship Four race into a multi-race showdown could provide that equilibrium.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the message coming from insiders suggests NASCAR wants legitimacy without losing urgency. The format may evolve, but it will do so with one eye on tradition and the other fixed on the future.