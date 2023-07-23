Kevin Harvick Rules Out More Appearances in Tony Stewart’s SRX Series Beyond Berlin Raceway

May 23, 2019; Concord, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series car owner Tony Stewart (L) talks with his driver Kevin Harvick (R) in the garage during practice for the Coca-cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, two major announcements regarding Kevin Harvick were made. The biggest one, of course, was that he would be retiring from NASCAR at the end of 2023, bringing an end to his long and illustrious career in the sport. The other one was that in his final year in the sport, he’d be running in two races in Tony Stewart’s SRX Series.

Harvick was announced to be running at the SRX Series’ season opener at Stafford Speedway on July 13 and at Berlin Raceway on August 3rd. But could Harvick, who had made it pretty clear that he was done with driving in NASCAR after 2023, be running in more SRX Series?

Kevin Harvick on running more SRX Series races

Ahead of this Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono, Harvick was asked about whether he would be running more races in Stewart’s SRX Series beyond the two he was announced for. When asked if he would want to race more in the SRX Series, Harvick replied, “Probably not.”

“Berlin will probably be my last one, so that was really just to go, make it a part of this year’s with the fans and Stafford was obviously a place that I’ve talked about racing for a long time to give those fans an opportunity to come out and see me race during the last season,” he described.

“Berlin was a place I wanted to race my Super Late Model as we go forward, so I figured we’d go up there and try that out as we go forward.”

How did Tony Stewart react after Harvick announced his NASCAR retirement?

Of course, no matter when it was gonna happen, losing someone like Kevin Harvick from your team would’ve been a big blow for Tony Stewart. But on the brighter side of things, the SHR co-owner was incredibly gracious and grateful for Harvick’s service to his team. Along with that, he added that he wants Harvick to savor and enjoy every moment of his final season.

“I competed against Kevin for a long time and I was so happy to finally have him a part of our race team,” Stewart said as per Motorsport. “He’s incredibly reliable – consistent and calculated on the track with a drive to always be better. That’s what you want in a teammate. He knows what he needs to be successful, and his will to win helped elevate our entire company.”

“I want Kevin to savor every lap this season, to compete like hell and to take it all in.”

Stewart added that Harvick, who won his first Cup championship with SHR in 2014, has made everyone on his team “incredibly proud”, and they’re going to do it their all to make his last season in NASCAR, his best season.