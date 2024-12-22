Kurt Busch vs Kyle Larson: Which Driver Was More Successful in the NASCAR-Indy Double?

Kyle Larson made the headlines of every sports page when he attempted ‘The Double’ this season. The historic effort to complete the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day deserved all the limelight for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Before him, it was Kurt Busch who received similar acclaim and praise for giving it a try back in 2014.

Larson’s attempt ended in disappointment, with him finishing 18th in the 2024 Indy 500. He couldn’t participate in the Coca-Cola 600 despite getting to Charlotte since the race was shortened due to bad weather. Busch, by comparison, had a better overall outing than him. He finished sixth in the famed race on the Brickyard before getting trodden to 40th place in the Coca-Cola 600 due to a failed engine.

Lost files of Kurt Busch. pic.twitter.com/MwBnhNWgNW — Andretti INDYCAR & INDY NXT (@AndrettiIndy) December 21, 2024

While the attempts of neither driver went by as planned, they showed tremendous promise in open-wheel racing by earning the coveted Indy 500 Rookie of the Year awards. Busch still vividly remembers the day he earned the respect of the NTT IndyCar Series fans and how crazy the crowds in Charlotte had gone when he arrived by helicopter.

The 2004 Cup Series champion had signed a deal with Andretti Motorsports to drive their #26 entry in the race. He was a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR back then. He told NBC Sports earlier this year, “Took the checkered, finished sixth, I don’t even remember getting on the helicopter or jumping on the plane.”

“It just happened that fast. I wasn’t able to absorb that finish. When we landed, the crowd roared. It was really cool. I was their NASCAR guy going up against those Indy guys.” His narration of the experience proves why it wasn’t just Larson but also the fans whom Mother Nature had let down in 2024.

The HMS driver’s attempt was highly anticipated in all arenas of motorsports as well, for he is considered one of the best drivers of the current generation. He could have earned a top-10 finish in the Indy 500 had it not been for an unfortunate late-race penalty that he incurred for speeding on pit road.

We made the Indy 500!!!! Huge thanks @ArrowMcLaren, @TeamHendrick, @HendrickCars and everyone that’s a part of this. Fast 12 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WUIIjAfgSc — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) May 19, 2024

Rains lashed out in Charlotte by the time Larson flew there after the disappointment in Indy, further worsening his chances. Stock car racing fans had to wait longer to see one of their best athletes create history, which ultimately did not materialize. However, this isn’t where the line ends. Larson has confirmed that he will be making another attempt in 2025, continuing his association with Arrow McLaren SP.

He told the press in September, “I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events.” That’s as hard as messages come. Maybe he will get the better of Busch this time around.