John Hunter Nemechek Explains How Being a Second-Generation Racer Alters His View of NASCAR’s Superstars

John Hunter Nemechek, who has been wrestling with a challenging season in the NASCAR Cup Series and bore a lackluster performance last year in a Toyota, recently reflected on his unusual perspective as a second-generation driver. He expressed a certain detachment from the expected awe that fans feel towards NASCAR legends, attributing it to his upbringing in the racing community.

Advertisement

During a chat on Speed Freaks, Nemechek shared his thoughts, stating, “I think for us, like for myself at least, growing up in the sport right like I’ve never really been starstruck by other drivers just because I’ve grown up around them. Like I was in the driver-owner lot riding my scooter around or playing on the playground with other drivers’ kids.”

As a second-generation NASCAR driver, Nemechek offered insights into his unique upbringing within the racing world. He recalled a childhood where his interactions with racing legends like Jimmie Johnson were as casual as a greeting while scooting by, contrasting sharply with the typical fan’s eagerness for autographs and photos.

Sharing an anecdote from the past, John said that while Jimmie Johnson was winning race after race, and everyone else was clamoring for a moment with him, John Hunter had the privilege to casually say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ as he passed Johnson on his scooter. And now, Nemechek is driving for Johnson’s team, sharing a full-circle moment.

Nemechek acknowledged that he appreciates the extraordinary opportunities that come with growing up in NASCAR, recognizing them as experiences few can dream of. However, staying grounded while getting to know people beyond the track — is what makes NASCAR so special.

John Hunter Nemechek’s fond memories of his father, Front Row Joe

Joe Nemechek, aka Front Row Joe, won four races over his 24-year NASCAR Cup career with 674 starts. Reflecting on his father’s career, John Hunter Nemechek fondly recalled a memory from the 2004 Kansas Speedway event.

“When he actually won in the Cellar One car and then the Army car back-to-back days swept the weekend in Kansas in 2004. I was just a kid, I was playing on the playground there.”

“I remember our bus driver running out to grab me and taking us to Victory Lane.” He admitted that while the concept of a sweep was beyond his young mind, he certainly grasped the value of winning.

Turning to his own current season, John Hunter has chalked up a top-5 finish at Daytona among the initial eight races. He’s currently getting ready for his next challenge at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he has previously cracked the top 10 once.