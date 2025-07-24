Kyle Busch Breaks Down the Real Secret That Gives Him His Competitive Edge in NASCAR

Although Kyle Busch has endured a slump over the past two seasons, his status as one of NASCAR’s winningest drivers is no fluke. The only driver to sweep both Xfinity and Cup Series races on multiple weekends, Busch has amassed a win total that remains unmatched by any active competitor. Recently, he revealed the secret that gives him his competitive edge.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch explained, “I mean, I think it’s a feel thing. When you’re a race car driver and you’re going out there, you want to push the car to its absolute limits.”

“And for me, what always sort of made me as successful as I was, like, I could push it to that 100.5% line and just a little bit over the edge, and yet keep it under control, where everybody else sort of lies within that 97 to 98% range. So, (if) you can get that little bit out of it, you can make a lot more hay and be able to get those wins,” he added.

Busch continues to lead all active Cup drivers with 63 career victories, though Denny Hamlin is closing the gap with 58 following his win at Dover last weekend. As the only active driver with two Brickyard 400 victories (2015, 2016), Busch will enter Indianapolis Motor Speedway once again as one of the favorites.

Busch’s take on RCR being criticized for their cars

When Kyle Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023, he hit the ground running, winning three races in the regular season and setting high expectations with a stellar debut year. Since then, however, the momentum has faded, with Busch unable to find any wins despite coming close on several occasions.

The car simply hasn’t shown the same pace it delivered in 2023, and frustrations are now boiling over. At Dover, even Richard Childress voiced his displeasure, openly calling for changes to the team’s equipment.

Asked about Childress’ remarks, Busch was quick to defend the team’s work ethic. He said, “It is not due to lack of effort. That’s for damn sure. Everybody at RCR back there at the race shop, they’re working as hard as they can. Engineers are trying to figure it out, look at all the notes, and figure out where the speed is at.”

Busch admitted that while the cars have been well-balanced and offer solid drivability, the absence of raw speed has kept the RCR camp on the back foot. With Childress turning up the heat on his team, all eyes will be on RCR’s response at Indianapolis and whether the Brickyard 400 sparks a much-needed turnaround.