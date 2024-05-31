Kyle Busch daughter: Will NASCAR legend's daughter follow son into racing?

Kyle Busch’s nine-year-old son Brexton Busch has been racing outlaw karts, Bandoleros, and junior sprint cars across the country in his bid to be a worthy successor to his father someday. He has already found great success in his ventures and earned many accolades but now it appears that he might have competition rising from within his family in the form of his sister, Lennix.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Kyle said that two-year-old Lennix was not much of a Barbie girl and was more interested in Brexton’s cars. He said, “This morning, we were playing — Brexton got some new race car stuff for his birthday. She wanted to play with that. She’s not really much of a Barbie girl.”

Though neither Kyle nor his wife, Samantha, would want Lennix to go down the path, they don’t think they could hold her back if she wishes to. The couple welcomed Lennix into their family in May 2022 via surrogate. “We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” they wrote in their joint social media post. “Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!!”

The girl’s birth came after a period of hardship for the Busch family during which they struggled with infertility and experienced failed IVFs and miscarriage. A pregnancy attempt in May 2021 via embryo transfer had proven unsuccessful too.

The incredible guidance that Lennix will have in a potential racing career

Should Lennix want to get behind the wheel as she gets older, she will have the guidance of three expert racers—her father, uncle, and brother. Brexton won 35 races in 2023 and earned the title of Beginner Box Stock Division Champion at the Millbridge Speedway and the Mountain Creek Speedway. He signed a three-year contract extension with Servpro Industries, his sponsor, earlier this year.

Her uncle, Kurt Busch, is currently associated with the development of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Both the drivers have stepped up their game under his guidance and are set to break into the 2024 playoffs. The family’s main, Kyle, is in 14th place in the 2024 Cup Series points table. Hopes are that he will be able to build on his speed and grab a third championship.