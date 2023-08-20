Kyle Busch Doesn’t Hold Back on His “Hate” for Social Media: “ I Wouldn’t Be On It if I Didn’t Have to Be On It”

Social media is seen as either a boon or a bane, depending on who you ask. While most of the younger populace seems to be attracted to the concept of social interaction on a global scale, there are others who would not prefer to be a part of it if their job did not compel them to do so. Such is the case for RCR driver Kyle Busch.

Advertisement

Recently, while at the driver’s press conference, a journalist inquired about Busch’s approach to teaching his children about social media responsibility as a parent. Busch made his thoughts about being on social media clear to everyone, expressing that had it not been a requirement, he would refrain to be present on such things.

Kyle Busch shares his disdain for social media

The two-time Cup Series champion said, “Well I mean there’s two sides to that and probably more. Yeah, I mean the social media piece, that’s tough. Honestly, I hate social media. I wouldn’t be on it if I didn’t have to be on it. That’s just the nature of our business and what we do right now with sponsors and everything else.”

Advertisement

Dwelving further into the matter, Busch shared that his son Brexton (8 years old) is not yet aware of social media and its implications, though Brexton does ask about his follower count since his mother manages the account.

Busch explained that he and his wife are still deciding when Brexton is old enough to have a cell phone. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver personally believes that the age of 16 would be the appropriate age for owning a personal phone, adding that he has seen several kids with phones and that they should not be handed one that young.

Busch claims that “YouTube is a dangerous place”



On Busch ever showing his past activities on social media to demonstrate that once things are on the Internet they remain there forever, the RCR driver said, “But anyways.. going back and seeing stupid things that I’ve done – YouTube is a dangerous place, man. There is way too much evidence on that site that I’m not going to be able to control. So he’ll see a lot I’m sure at one day in age.”

“It would be funny if he’s pulling up videos, seeing videos or whatever and then he like sends me the link and says – ‘Dad, what the hell were you thinking’ or ‘What was this all about’. And I can be like – ‘alright, so here’s how the whole story goes.. let me tell you’. That would be pretty good.”

Advertisement

The current plan to teach their children about social media responsibility seems to be fine. As long as the Buschs’ are able to teach the children about the ethics of what and what not to do, things should be smooth sailing once they get older.