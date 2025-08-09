Kyle Busch Fans Rip Spire Motorsports After “Washed” Cup Series Veteran Retires From Watkins Glen Truck Race

Apr 27, 2024; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch looks at a computer on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch rolled into this weekend’s Watkins Glen Truck race chasing the kind of Series glory he tasted in 2019, 2014, and 2010. Last year, he found a win in NASCAR’s third-tier series, winning at Atlanta in Spire Motorsports’ #7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado. This year, however, fortune has not been on his side, with even a top-five finish proving elusive. In three Truck starts, his best result came in May at North Wilkesboro, where he finished P9.

Advertisement

His latest bid at Watkins Glen fared no better. Starting 11th, Busch’s run saw a setback when a broken steering box sent him behind the wall, ending his day after just 13 laps and leaving him 36th in the order.

When the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series posted a GIF video of the incident on their X account with the caption, “Kyle Busch is headed behind the wall after mechanical issues with the No. 07 truck,” fans were quick to take over the comments section.

Many aimed at Spire Motorsports, questioning the quality of its equipment. One bluntly declared, “Spire Trucks suck!!!” Another mocked, “Spire reliability lmao,” with a third one saying, “These Spire trucks are another reason why his career is ruined.”

While some pinned the struggles on the team, others turned the spotlight on Busch himself, with one writing, “@Apc1030 I’m afraid KFB is washed.”

Kyle Busch is headed behind the wall after mechanical issues with the No. 07 truck. pic.twitter.com/RH7E9DQgYQ — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 8, 2025

Though Sunday marked his first Craftsman Truck Series start at Watkins Glen, Busch is no stranger to road courses. In three series appearances on such layouts, he has logged one win, three top-fives, and led 88 of 163 laps run, a 53.98 percent clip, with a 2.0 average finish. He finished P3 and P2 at CoTA in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and won at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

Also, his Watkins Glen history extends beyond the Truck Series. In both 2008 and 2013, Busch had defeated the road course specialists Marcos Ambrose and Juan Pablo Montoya to capture Cup and Xfinity Series wins at the venue.

However, his past two Cup seasons have been marred by a winless drought despite several close calls. On Sunday, Busch will once again set his sights on turning the tide and reclaiming momentum at the Glen.