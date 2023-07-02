Kyle Busch Feels There’s “1000%” Chances of More Wrecks in NASCAR’s Chicago Street Course

Whether the Chicago Street race turns out to be a success remains to be seen and is something that can only be determined a the end of the week. But the one thing that is crystal clear about NASCAR’s foray into street course racing is that there’ll be a lot of crashes, something Kyle Busch also recently put his stamp of approval on. On Saturday itself, there were numerous incidents involving the Xfinity drivers and the Cup drivers when they ended up hitting the walls on several parts of the racetrack.

This, according to Busch, is something that is in the nature of this kind of racetrack itself, that it’s only obvious.

Kyle Busch claims Chicago could be a wreck fest for obvious reasons

After the practice session on Saturday, Busch was asked if he thought the chance of crashing was higher in races such as the one ahead in Chicago. “1000%,” he replied.

“It’s just quarters, lot of breaking zones, lot of check-ups, all of us racing down into Turn 1, slowing down, you want to outbreak the guy next to you but there’s going to be somebody in front of him, and somebody behind you and everything else.”

“So you kind of have to be mindful of the accordion effect and hopefully not get involved in one of those.”

But is the street course racetrack completely foreign to NASCAR? Could it, by any chance, have any resemblance to a road course?

Rowdy had an interesting response to that.

Busch thinks Chicago is a bit like Road America

When asked about the tendency of a normal road course race being applied to the Chicago Street Course race, Busch claimed it’s a matter of “completely different philosophy” but a similar technique.

“Obviously, braking, shifting, turning, all that sort of stuff,” he reasoned.

The #8 driver then compared Chicago as a racetrack to other road courses he’s raced on as he continued, “Sonoma is a very short track kind of a road course where it’s very flowy, Watkins Glen is very high speed, very quick, this is actually kind of like a Road America in my opinion, kind of tight like that.”

In Chicago, Busch added, the difference is that there are walls on every side so there’s nowhere to go for drivers.