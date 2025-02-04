“They Get Bulldozed, We Can’t Have Special Moments”: Chase Elliott All in Favor of NASCAR Expansion but With a Caveat

This season marked a historic return for the NASCAR Cup Series to Bowman Gray Stadium after a 54-year hiatus. The return was critical not just for the sport but also for preserving the essence of NASCAR’s legacy. The sentiment was echoed by Chase Elliott, the recent victor of the Cook Out Clash.

During a post-race interview, when asked about NASCAR’s expansion into international markets juxtaposed against maintaining grassroots events at venues like Bowman Gray, Elliott reflected, “You hate to see… the cornerstone racetracks of what paved NASCAR to be what it is today shut down or go away.”

He further emphasized the importance of state and motorsport community efforts to preserve these iconic locations, stating, “What happens if the effort from the state didn’t happen and Rockingham goes away, North Wilkesboro goes away, they get bulldozed, we can’t have special moments to return to anywhere because they’re gone.”

Elliott asserts that NASCAR hosting events, including the transfer of Xfinity and Trucks series to Rockingham, play an important role in preserving these venues from the brink of obsolescence or demolition.

For motorsports, maintaining these historic arenas is a victory in itself, no matter the series involved. Elliott champions the notion that ensuring the survival of these tracks in contemporary times is a big deal.

Elliott maintains an open-minded stance on the future of the Clash race

The HMS driver conceded that while the Clash provides a distinctive opportunity to venture into international markets, its absence might not necessarily stymie the sport’s expansion. Elliott suggested that should the event fail to bolster NASCAR’s allure, its removal from the calendar could well be considered.

In his pre-race discourse, Elliott resonated with the views of his colleague, Ryan Blaney, regarding the potential to globalize the race. He articulated that, due to its non-points nature, the Clash race stands as an ideal candidate for international staging. Yet, if NASCAR does not envision such a broadening of the event’s horizon, the Clash’s inclusion may not be indispensable.

Additionally, Elliott was amenable to a range of scenarios for the Clash, proposing that it could return to iconic circuits like Daytona or Bowman Gray, or even explore international arenas.