“Mostly Focused on His Skin Color”: NASCAR Fans Rip Bubba Wallace Apart After Support of Lewis Hamilton’s Statement

NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace has had a history of polarizing moments in the sport. Ahead of the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, the 23XI Racing driver has managed to ruffle feathers once again.

Advertisement

As this year’s season is getting ready to kick off in the parallel world of open-wheeled racing in the Formula One series, Wallace reacted to one of F1’s biggest names on social media, Lewis Hamilton. The 7-time champion of the sport spoke about how his age did not matter as he set in pursuit of his eighth title after a sensational switch from long-time team Mercedes to the Ferrari outfit.

Hamilton also touched on how his focus is solely set on winning, while also mentioning how he is the only driver of color to achieve such heights in motorsports. “Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only black driver that’s ever been in this sport,” said Hamilton, as reported by ESPN.

Wallace seemed to get behind the former Mercedes driver’s words on social media, showing support for Lewis’ words by reposting the tweet, along with two emojis meant to signify a ‘mic-drop’ moment.

This reaction was not taken kindly by fans, as several commented how Wallace’s race and his previous experiences in the sport have been a touchy topic for the 23XI Racing driver himself.

“Sounds like he’s not only focused on winning, but mostly focused on his skin color,” wrote one fan, opining on how Wallace is seemingly always vocal about issues surrounding his racial profile in the sport, and accused him of not concentrating on winning in NASCAR, a feat which he has not achieved since the last two seasons.

“Don’t treat me different because my skin color I am different because my skin color,” said the same fan once again, voicing their displeasure towards how both Wallace and Hamilton are advocates for diversity and equality in motorsports, yet mention their race when they can.

“Bad take, making shit about skin color is just divisive. Great talent, but no need to make it about race,” chimed in another fan, elaborating on similar lines. “Always about race for absolutely no reason,” wrote yet another fan, seemingly frustrated with Wallace’s reaction.

While both Hamilton‘s and Wallace’s efforts towards inclusion and racial equality in motorsports have led to several changes, such as the outlawing of the Confederate flag in stock car racing, fans thought this instance did not need to be intertwined with race, an opinion that Wallace backed.