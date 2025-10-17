Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Strong Reality Check to Fans About NASCAR’s Potential Turnaround

Dale Earnhardt Jr. readily admits NASCAR is struggling for fans – both in at-track attendance and also for TV viewership – and is not afraid to say the sport is likely going to continue going through lean years until things start turning around in a positive manner.

Earnhardt waxed quite eloquently on his thoughts of how NASCAR should turn things around – but he also cautioned that there will not be a quick fix on this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. Rather, he predicted that change may take maybe 10 to 20 years before NASCAR becomes a big fan favorite again.

And there’s no guarantee, Earnhardt added, that some of the proposed changes, if made, will indeed turn things around.

“There’s a lot of emotion around the changes that may be coming for next year and we’ve been moving through various stages of emotion through this process: excitement, debate, anticipation, apprehensive feelings around it,” Earnhardt said. “Now we’re sort of in this emotion at least I see a lot of fans going, ‘Well, what if they make these changes and nothing happens? What if they make these changes and the sport doesn’t rebound immediately?’

“I’m surprised that people think that that’s really a possibility, that there is any kind of a change that can be made that will rebound the sport instantly. I didn’t know that I needed to say this, but I feel like I need to say it. It’s unlikely that there’s anything that changes next year that delivers results.

“Now, we’ve made some decisions, choices, changes that apparently have not worked. We’re going the wrong way. And whatever change they make to try to correct course will be a process to turn this thing around, if you want to call it that. You’re not going to see those results out of the gate. You won’t see them next year. You won’t see them the year after that.

“If you’re trying to get this sport back to where it was in its peak or anywhere close, that’s going to take your ass a decade or two.”

That’s a long time, for sure. One of the first things the NASCAR Hall of Famer would like to see is NASCAR either completely eliminate the current playoff format and crown the driver who scores the most points in the 36-race schedule, or perhaps a four-race playoff rather than the current 10-race playoff format.

“Do I believe going to a 36 race format is better? Absolutely,” Junior professed. “Is it going to really change anything in terms of viewership or … if they did change it to 36 or whatever they go to? If it’s a four race, six race final round, some middle ground, which I would appreciate as well, whatever they change it to next year, the numbers, the viewership, if anything, it’ll be just a bump better. It’ll be a, you know, five to 10% better.

“This getting back to like where we want to go is a way out there sort of proposition. It’s a long game. You don’t build something that big and that great in a 12-month period.

“Whatever you want to look at in the last 10 or 15 years, there’s multiple things I guess you could point at to the decline of our viewership and all of those things, right? The popularity of the sport. All of that stuff can destroy this thing quickly, but to build it back is going to take a long period of time. … I think staying the same is going to produce the same results. If we don’t change it, if we don’t go away from what we’re doing today, we’re going to continue on this route that we’re on that none of us like.

“So whatever changes come, you have to buckle in and own it for a while because it’s not going to start to produce results immediately. It’s going to take a while to build it back. It’s kind of like you’ve got to start from scratch in terms of building back the reputation and popularity of the sport.”