Kyle Busch-Hendrick Motorsports History: How the Busch-Hendrick NASCAR Era Panned Out

The Memorial Day Weekend that’s soon approaching (May 24-26) will be an eventful time at Hendrick Motorsports. In addition to the Hendrick 1100 challenge that Kyle Larson will attempt, a special fan event featuring team stars – past and present – has been scheduled. Set to be a part of this session that has been dubbed “Hendrick Homecoming” is the 2X Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch.

Busch served team owner Rick Hendrick as a driver between 2003 and 2007. Beginning his stint as a development driver at age 18, he got his first start in the 2003 Xfinity Series season driving a #87 Chevrolet. Across the seven races that he started that year, he brought in two runner-up finishes helping him secure a full-time ride in 2004.

In the five years that Busch raced in Xfinity, he made 108 starts and won 11 races. He made his Cup Series debut in 2004 driving the #84 Chevrolet. He moved to the top tier full-time in 2005 and joined hands with crew chief Alan Gustafson. His first-ever win came in the same year at the Auto Club Speedway. At the time, Busch was the youngest driver to win in the Cup Series (20 years old, 4 months, and 2 days).

He proceeded to win another race in 2005 and ended up collecting Rookie of the Year honors. He qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 2006 and got his final win in a Hendrick Motorsports car in 2007. In his last year at the team, he finished 5th in the standings. Though the larger part of his career’s success came after he left Hendrick, he is nevertheless a key figure in the team’s history.

Kyle Busch joins the 40th year anniversary celebrations of Hendrick Motorsports

Busch’s presence at the Hendrick Motorsports campus during Memorial Day weekend will mean much to the team’s fans. With 4 wins, 30 top-5s, and 51 top-10s, he has been a crucial part of the team’s success and brand. An autograph session with the driver has been scheduled at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 25.

Team owner Rick Hendrick said of the event, “The sport wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the fans. I was a fan and I am a fan today. To celebrate with them, they are a big part of it. We want to throw a big party and have a lot of entertainment and fun around the event. A lot of neat cars on display. It is for the fans and we are super excited.” Hendrick Homecoming will be a family-friendly event with food trucks, games, giveaways, and more.