Kyle Busch Hyped to Keep NASCAR Streak Alive Despite Darlington Heartbreak

Kyle Busch came ever so close to winning and qualifying for the playoffs both in Daytona and Darlington. It was just not meant to be for the veteran this season. However, there are still 10 races to go and Rowdy wants to keep one of the most iconic records in the NASCAR Cup Series going. He has won at least one race in each of the last 19 seasons. He aims to make it 20 this year, regardless of whether he is in the hunt for the title or not.

Advertisement

Given his recent run of form, he could do it in the very first round of the playoffs. Rowdy has finished P2 in the last couple of races and is looking forward to taking the checkered flag in Atlanta. He also has finished in the top five in the previous couple of races at the track. In the earlier Atlanta race this season, he was a part of the memorable three-wide finish to the line — finishing P3 on that occasion. Whether it happens at Atlanta or not, the main objective for Busch is to win at least one of the remaining 10 races.

“No question. Absolutely. We already passed the Daytona 500 and checked that box. So, the next box to check, highest on the list is to get a win this year to just continue that streak,” he had said earlier this year. He spoke about the Daytona 500 since he has now taken part in each of the last 20 editions of The Great American Race.

There has not been much to celebrate for Rowdy Nation. The only thing left that Busch can salvage is a race win. In a dismal season, that will be the one silver lining and the veteran will be desperate to achieve it.

Fans rally behind Rowdy’s aim this season

Fans are firmly behind Rowdy’s goal of making it 20 wins in 20 years. He might have been one of the most hated individuals in the sport at one point, but right now, he’s one of the most loved. “Hell Yeah Champ! Keep the streak alive, we’re trophy hunting now,” one user commented. “The streak ain’t ending this year, I know it for a fact,” quipped another user.

“Championship is out, we got ten races to go for broke and get them W’s! We gonna keep the streak alive,” a fan commented. “That’s right my mf goat !!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you,” wrote another. It’s likely that Rowdy won’t feel any lack of support as he goes out to keep his streak alive.

It will not be an easy task since the Richard Childress Racing cars have not exactly been very consistent this season. But if anyone can make it happen, it is the two-time Cup Series champion.