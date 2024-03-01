Kyle Busch “Kind of Tired” With Las Vegas Drought

The NASCAR career of Kyle Busch has been a peculiar one. Make no doubt, it’s arguably one of the most legendary careers in the history of the sport with over 200 wins across the three national series. But it is still peculiar in a few ways.

Take, for instance, the fact that he hasn’t won the biggest race of the sport yet, the Daytona 500, for which another chance came and went last month. Then there’s also the missing trophy of a home track win for Busch, something that bothers him just as much.

Heading into this Sunday’s race in Las Vegas, Busch revealed how he feels about not winning a race on his home turf. “It’s been oh, so close, but no trophy. So that’s really frustrating,” Busch said as per Review Journal.

“Of course, being my hometown, it means a lot to be able to run well and have a good finish there. I’m kind of tired of the third-place (finishes).”

Interestingly, Busch made comments on similar lines ahead of the season-opener, the Daytona 500. He claimed he would “love nothing more” than to win the Great American Race.

“It’s been feast or famine it seems and there’s been a lot of years where I finished 2nd or I finished 3rd. I mean, there’s five-six times I can count on. But the rest of the time it’s ending up in a crash on a hook and going back to the trailer early,” Busch said.

Fortunately for him, he didn’t end up in a big wreck this time around in the 500. But unfortunately for him, he failed to win the race yet again.

So heading into this Sunday’s race, Kyle Busch would be hoping to neither end up in a wreck that ends his day early nor finish in any position but the one that ensures a trip to the victory lane.

Did Kurt Busch win the race in Las Vegas in his NASCAR career?

So far, Kyle Busch hasn’t won his home race in the Cup Series. But that doesn’t mean the Vegas crowd hasn’t celebrated the victory of a Busch before. In 2020, Kurt Busch held off his future boss, Denny Hamlin, and Matt DiBenedetto to win a race for the first time on his home track.

The win was an emotional one considering it came after years and years of trying for Busch. He remarked in his post-race interview that winning on his home track is “what kids dream of.”

One other thing Kurt Busch mentioned after he won in Vegas was that one has to be lucky, which is true for any race, but more so in that race. Of course, one wants their luck to be on their good side in Las Vegas.

This is what the younger Busch brother, Kyle Busch, will also be hoping for, to have lots of good luck on Sunday as he would be hoping to win, for the first time, on his home track.