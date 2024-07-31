Kyle Busch NASCAR Driver With the Most Crashes in 2024

Kyle Busch will be amongst those hoping that the 2024 Cup Series season comes to a quick end. Fate hasn’t been kind to the Richard Childress Racing driver this year as he sits 18th on the points table set to miss the playoffs. A big part of what led him to this position is his subpar No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. So it doesn’t come off as a big surprise that he is the driver with the most number of crashes this year.

Busch has crashed his car 13 times over the 22 races that have gone down so far. Five of these incidents have resulted in him not being able to finish races. The points that he missed out on obtaining because of this have cast him 112 points below the playoff elimination line. He also rides a 43-race winless streak, the longest of his career in the Cup Series.

Legacy Motor Club driver John-Hunter Nemechek offers the 2X Cup Series champion company in this. He has crashed an equal number of times and sits 31st on the points table. He drives the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for Jimmie Johnson, a co-owner of his team. His best result this year came at Bristol when he finished in sixth place. He has five DNFs, the same as Busch.

The drivers with the most crashes after Busch and Nemechek are Corey LaJoie and Josh Berry. Each of them has crashed 11 times over these 22 races and has a crash ratio of 50%. Both these drivers recently made the Silly Season headlines. Berry announced that he would be joining Wood Brothers Racing next season while LaJoie will be quitting Spire Motorsports. The latter’s future destination is uncertain.

The drivers who’ve saved millions of dollars in 2024 by crashing the least

Only five drivers in the entire field have fewer than five crashes. With four crashes each are Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick. All four are poised to make it into the playoffs. Gibbs, alone, will be hoping to qualify on points for he hasn’t reached the victory lane yet. He sits 11th on the points table and 42 points above the playoff elimination line.

The driver with the least number of crashes, three, is Todd Gilliland. The 24–year–old commands the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports. With few incidents that spell trouble and four top-10 finishes, he sits 20th on the points table. Gilliland will be joined by Noah Gragson at the garages of FRM in 2025 with his current teammate Michael McDowell set to join Spire Motorsports.