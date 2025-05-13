“Can’t Believe Joe Gibbs Ruined That”: Kyle Busch’s Sensational Admission Infuriates NASCAR Fans

Joe Gibbs has gradually loosened the reins when it comes to allowing his drivers to race outside of NASCAR, especially following Chase Briscoe’s arrival and Ty Gibbs’ growing interest in developing his craft on dirt tracks. But that wasn’t always the case. In fact, both Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin recently admitted they had once felt the sting of Gibbs’ restrictive stance on extracurricular racing.

Kyle Busch, who has long had his sights set on attempting the double duty and race in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, remains on the outside looking in, even as younger drivers have been given the green light. Despite turning 40 and still eyeing the opportunity, Busch revealed, “I had an opportunity done, sealed, signed, delivered.”

Opening up on what threw a wrench in the plan, Busch shared, “2017, I had it. It was all done. M&M’s was going to do it. Guess who said no?”

When Hamlin guessed “Joe Gibbs,” Busch confirmed, “Yep. Chevrolet was okay with it. Toyota was okay with it. M&M’s was paying for it.”

Fans didn’t take the revelation lightly. One user on X posted, “Can’t believe Joe Gibbs ruined that for him wow.”

Another wrote, “I vaguely remember it was strongly hinted Gibbs was the no the first go around. One of the few things I didn’t like about coach at the time.” Others were more blunt, with one comment reading, “All my homies hate Joe Gibbs.”

In an attempt to offer context and perhaps temper the big reveal, Hamlin shared a story of his own. He recounted being invited to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, something he was eager to do.

But Gibbs declined, citing concerns over unknown variables. He had indicated to Hamlin that since the team had no control over the cars or the environment, any crash or injury could compromise Hamlin’s Cup Series performance.

At the time, Gibbs prioritized protecting his drivers’ availability for the Cup schedule above all else, a stance that has clearly evolved, but not without leaving a few battle scars.

Busch’s second failed attempt at bagging double-duty

Busch revealed that he had once again lined up all the pieces for a potential Indy 500–Coca-Cola 600 double after joining Richard Childress Racing. This time, discussions had advanced with McLaren, and the deal was nearly across the finish line. However, it fell apart in the eleventh hour due to a disagreement over sponsorship terms, allowing Kyle Larson to swoop in and secure the seat.

As Busch explained, “I had it signed, sealed, and delivered again. Oh, and then Larson took it… I had a sponsor talking to Zack Brown. The deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract, and Zack Brown was like, “Well, hey, told the sponsor.” He was like, ‘Hey, I need you to buy the car.'”

The sponsor pushed back, saying, “Why do I want to buy the car? I don’t want to buy the car. I don’t need the car. I want to sponsor the car. I’m sponsoring Kyle. He’s going to drive the car. I don’t want to buy the car,” Busch added. And that’s how the opportunity slipped out of Busch’s hands.

With Larson now locked into a two-year agreement and preparing for his second attempt at the double this season, the door remains open for Busch to revisit the opportunity next season. All eyes will be on whether he can finally seal the deal and make his long-anticipated run next year, maybe.