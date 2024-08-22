“Just Take The L”: NASCAR Fraternity Erupts As RCR Set To Appeal Austin Dillon’s Penalty Once Again

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Austin Dillon have chosen to remain on the hot seat after their appeal against NASCAR’s Richmond verdict was denied by a three-member panel on Wednesday. With the driver remaining out of the playoffs despite his win at the 0.75-mile track, his team will now make its case to the final appeal officer as the most extreme move possible.

Dillon won the race after a controversial last-lap which saw him spin Joey Logano and right-hook Denny Hamlin. This could’ve meant that he secured an automatic playoff berth but NASCAR decided to make an example out of him. It deemed his moves as too aggressive and stripped him of the eligibility in shocking newness. It further knocked 25 points off his tally and suspended his spotter.

NASCAR’s rule book states that race finishes must be unencumbered by violation of rules or actions that are detrimental to stock car racing. Whether they are so will be determined at the sole discretion of NASCAR itself. The appeal panel cited these words in the hearing and upheld the penalty. It further said in a statement that drivers need to have exemplary conduct to validate the series.

This has forced RCR to take the matter to Bill Mullis, the owner of the Langley Speedway and the final appeal officer. He will be hearing the case within the next week. This continued push by the team to regain its playoff spot has been viewed less favorably by the fandom. From its POV, justice has been served for intentionally wrecking fellow drivers and causing safety issues.

The fandom wants RCR to stop embarrassing the sport

A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “You embarrassed our sport with that move then doubling down on it. Just take the L.” These words are what pretty much echoed through the rest of the crowd. Another added, “Just take the loss and move on guys. EVERYBODY disagrees with you that it was a fair win.” Dillon, interestingly, was certain that the penalty would get upturned in the initial appeal.

He said in Michigan this weekend that his team “deserved” to be in the playoffs. Not a sentiment the fans agree with. One less civil comment came, “Holy shit, just accept the L graciously you dweebs.” Another doubled down upon it, “major womp womp.” Only two more regular season races remain this year. Should Dillon and team RCR move on and focus on winning one of those?

One fan who wrote, “Brother, you lost TWICE. Move on for god’s sake,” would agree. The next opportunity for the No. 3 team to secure a playoff spot will come at the Daytona International Speedway, a venue where Dillon has previously won. Maybe his winning again will save his team the embarrassment of facing rejection once again.