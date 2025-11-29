When Danica Patrick Had Dinner With Jay Z and Beyonce: “Dale Earnhardt Jr. Could Say the Same”

“Show Me What You Got” is the lead song of Jay-Z’s “Kingdom Come” album, which was released in 2006. Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. featured in the music video of this song, racing a Pagani Zonda Roadster and a Ferrari F430 Spider around Monaco. The experience of shooting this video must have been interesting, but the drivers got to have an even more enthralling time during it.

In a 2017 interview with Jeff Gluck, Patrick was asked who the most famous person she had had dinner with was. She mentioned Jay-Z and Beyoncé as her answer. “Yeah. Could Dale say the same, do you think? He was there, too.”

Pressed to detail the experience, Patrick said, “Jay-Z was very nice, and he was excited that he could facilitate Dale and me meeting, because we’d never met before. And Beyonce was very, very quiet. So yeah, she’s kind of shy.”

“So it makes sense why she has an alter-ego diva girl. But everybody was really cool, and it was a first-class production. I mean, we were in Monte Carlo, so it was pretty good,” the 43-year-old added.

Being one of the most celebrated icons in the sport, Patrick has built a successful career that has led to plenty of high-profile connections. But the night she spent with Jay-Z and Beyoncé stands out above the rest.

The music video, directed by F. Gary Gray, premiered on MTV and BET in October 2026. It pays tribute to several classic James Bond films, including GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. The video also aired during the Lexus Halftime Show on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Interestingly, the song was later remade into a Budweiser commercial.

When Eminem took a dig at Patrick

Famed rapper Eminem has long been known for writing lyrics that take aim at others in his industry. But getting back at a NASCAR driver was almost something that no one thought he would do. And yet, he did exactly that when he penned “Venom.”

It was the last song of the 13-track album and referred to Patrick’s crash in the Indy 500.

It goes, “Like, what’s her name’s at the wheel? Danica Patrick, Throw the car into reverse at the Indy, end up crashin’, Into ya, the back of it—just mangled steel, My Mustang and your Jeep Wrangler grill…”

What he did was point to Patrick‘s crash and use it as an example of what he wanted to do to his rivals. The words also suggest that while he doesn’t remember her name, he remembers that she crashes a lot.

It was a surprising dig at Patrick, especially since there’s no record of her ever provoking Eminem. And it seems she had no interest in starting a verbal battle with one of the greatest rappers of all time, because she never responded to the insult at all.