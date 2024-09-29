How Hurricane Helene Will Impact NASCAR Teams This Weekend

The haulers of NASCAR teams would have normally taken the I-40 to get back from Kansas after the end of the Cup Series event this weekend. However, they won’t be able to do so this time, nor will they be able to bypass I-40 for I-81 and take I-26 south. What all this means is that the journey back home from the Sunflower State will be a long one thanks to Hurricane Helene.

The climate imbalance has killed at least 64 people so far and left millions without power. I-40 is shut down due to flooding and bridges have collapsed along the other routes due to the heavy downpour. Fortunately, NASCAR teams were able to reach the Kansas Speedway before these harsh effects came into play. But, as mentioned, getting back is going to be one big task.

There are two options for teams now – both of which completely avoid the state of Tennessee. Helena stormed into land in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday with a wind speed of 140 miles per hour. It moved to Georgia from there, creating havoc in its path. It has since drenched Carolina and Tennessee with torrential rains that have caused heavy flooding.

#NASCAR teams got to @kansasspeedway before the effects of #HurricaneHelene, but now…their journey back will take much longer, as their usual route back through Tennessee is not an option. I-40 is shut down due to flooding and the road being washed away. They can’t bypass… pic.twitter.com/Ss6b3Z4d0r — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) September 28, 2024

The hurricane is now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. Moody’s Analytics has dropped numbers in excess of $15 billion in property damage. The total economic loss is estimated to be between $95 billion and $110 billion. The entire country has been left reeling with the impact of this unexpected calamity.

Bristol Motor Speedway showcases act of goodwill

Thousands have been left homeless by the hurricane. Bristol Motor Speedway announced on Saturday that it will be opening up the Medallion Campgrounds for those seeking safe shelter. Evacuees can seek free refuge in the ground which is located off Highway 394 just a few minutes off of Interstate 81.

This gesture by the track has been highly applauded by the NASCAR community. Helicopters are being used to evacuate people from their homes as dams and lakes continue to overflow. Notably, the speedway itself was one of the victims of the hurricane. The massive sign that reads ‘It’s Bristol, Baby!’ outside the venue was found knocked and battered down by Helene.

U.S. Rep Diana Harshbarger’s words strike the right chord with what’s on everyone’s minds: “Who would have thought a hurricane would do this much damage in East Tennessee?”