From Martin Truex Jr. To Chase Briscoe: How the Transition Was a “Huge Learning Experience” for James Small

Martin Truex Jr. joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 after winning the 2017 Cup championship with Furniture Row Racing, but James Small did not take over as crew chief of the No. 19 team until 2020. The pairing found early success, with Small guiding Truex to a runner-up finish in the 2021 championship standings in just their second season together. However, that momentum faded as Truex struggled to crack the top ten over the next three seasons through 2024, putting Small under growing scrutiny and raising questions about his leadership on the pit box.

That narrative shifted decisively once Truex retired at the end of 2024 and Chase Briscoe assumed control of the No. 19 entry. The change became a crossroads for both Small and Briscoe, turning the season into a proving ground that demanded immediate clarity, trust, and execution. But rather than easing into the role, Briscoe delivered with authority.

He captured the most pole positions in the field, ranked second in total top-10 finishes, tied for the most top-five results, matched the best average starting position, and equaled the series high for lead-lap finishes during the 2025 campaign.

Briscoe closed the year third in the championship standings, marking the strongest season of his career while stamping the No. 19 team as a legitimate title threat once again. From Small’s perspective, the numbers told the story clearly. Reflecting on the year, he emphasized how the group steadily found its rhythm through preparation and discipline rather than shortcuts.

“We’ve been incredibly consistent, incredibly fast, and we’ve executed through a number of races really well as a group. It’s a very, very different challenge, obviously, with completely different drivers in how they go about their business. For me, it was also a huge learning experience in trying to better myself as a crew chief and work with somebody completely different, and change the way we go about doing things.”

Small acknowledged that the transformation happened rapidly. In just twelve months, the team rebuilt its process from the ground up. He described the satisfaction of watching collective effort pay off, noting how the alignment between crew members and driver produced performance that held firm across varying conditions and race types.

Despite earning the Daytona 500 pole, early momentum in 2025 arrived in waves rather than surges, mainly because both sides faced vertical learning curves. Briscoe adjusted to a new car while the team recalibrated around a new driver and additional personnel, creating an environment where clean execution sometimes slipped through their grasp.

Small believes those growing pains now belong at the back. With familiarity established and communication sharpened, the upcoming season will not allow room for extended adjustment.

Expectations will shift immediately toward winning races, not experimenting with setups or workflows. That pressure, he understands, settles squarely on his shoulders as the frequently scrutinized leader responsible for converting speed and consistency into victories.