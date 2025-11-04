Kyle Larson Admits “Ultimate Competitor” Denny Hamlin Has Pushed Him to Become A Better Driver

Kyle Larson stood tall at the end of the Championship 4 in Phoenix last Sunday, clinching his second title, which came at the cost of heartbreak for Denny Hamlin. With the dust now settled and reality sinking in, Larson has nothing but words of respect and admiration for the two-decade NASCAR veteran.

Hamlin may have lost his last real chance to become a champion, and Larson empathized with him. Larson also revealed that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver swallowed the bitter pill and came down to congratulate him on his victory.

Larson admitted that he would not have been as sporting as Hamlin was and said he hopes the No. 11 driver gets another shot at the championship and experiences the aura of being a champion firsthand.

“Championship or not, I think we all know he’s a champion driver and a champion of our sport,” said Larson in an interview with NASCAR. “I hope he can someday feel the feeling of accomplishing a championship. It is something he has worked so hard for.”

Regardless of whether Hamlin ever wins a championship, he is certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Larson made sure to emphasize that.

Throughout 2025, Larson and Hamlin have finished first and second eight times, with Hamlin coming out on top in seven of those races. When asked about this, the No. 5 driver explained how Hamlin’s relentless competitive spirit has pushed him to become a better race car driver.

“We’ve definitely had our fair share of good battles, especially over the past five years or so,” Larson continued.

“But, we’ve had our run-ins, too. But still, I always love competing with him. He’s the ultimate competitor on the racetrack and in any sport in which he’s involved. So, yeah, he’s definitely somebody who can push any competitor to the next level and somebody who’s definitely made me a better race car driver. So, I appreciate that.”

The relationship between Larson and Hamlin is a model that so many young rivals can take after. Despite their heavy competition on the track, they remain friends off the track and maintain a sincere mutual respect for each other. This is what has even led Larson to feel a bit of sadness in his heart despite the overwhelming joy that the moment rightly demands.