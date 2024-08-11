Kyle Larson Bags Consecutive Knoxville Nationals Titles, Garners Praise From Fellow Racers

Kyle Larson’s never-ending hunger for racing in different formats seems to be fueled by his unrelenting passion for winning. The Hendrick Motorsports star has won a Cup Series championship, dominated racing seasons, and made himself recognizable all across the world of motorsports. His work ethic is second to none and he proved that once again in Iowa on Saturday by winning his third Knoxville Nationals title.

The two-week Olympic break that NASCAR took was meant to be a breather for the field. But Larson has done everything but take a break. He won the 29th Annual Front Row Challenge and the Ironman 55 World of Outlaws event at the Southern Iowa Speedway earlier this week. He then traveled to Knoxville, the Sprint Car Capital of the World, and defended his Nationals title by leading all 50 laps during the event.

His competitors couldn’t help but bow down to his abilities at the end of the race. “Kyle Larson is the greatest race car driver in the world, maybe ever, and I don’t think it’s that silly to say that,” said Gio Sclezi, who finished runner-up. 18-year-old Corey Day, who finished third, echoed Sclezi’s thoughts. “I don’t think there is anyone on the planet better than Kyle Larson in a race car.”

The title was Larson’s second consecutive one in what is considered to be one of the most prestigious Sprint Car events in the country. Impressively, he led all 50 laps during last year’s running as well. His legacy at the race track keeps growing bigger every time he visits Knoxville. “Donny Schatz had dominated this place for so long,” he told the press. “Now we’re on our own little string of dominance.”

Larson’s reaction to receiving high praise from competitors

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver admitted that it felt good to have Sclezi and Day talk positively about his abilities. “It feels really good,” he told Matt Weaver. “It feels actually good when you’re flanked by two guys giving you compliments. Two guys who’re a lot younger than me.”

“Corey is actually a lot younger. He’s grown up watching me. So to hear young guys talk about you like that it’s special. Also the other veterans, heroes, Hall of Famers, talk about you like that in different disciplines, it does feel really good. Whenever I am done racing, whenever that is, I’m probably gonna appreciate all these comments even more,” he concluded.

“For now, I’m trying to beat those kids next to me.” Larson‘s next race will be at Richmond Raceway this Sunday. Unsurprisingly, he is one of the favorites to be in the victory lane yet another time this weekend. CBS Sports put the HMS driver at 13-2 odds of winning the race.

It remains to be seen if a marriage of Larson’s exceptional ability will be complimented by his team’s strategic calls as NASCAR prepares to use two different compounds of tires this weekend.