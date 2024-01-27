Kyle Larson Could Join Chase Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson in Elite Hendrick List in 2024

Kyle Larson is arguably one of the most versatile drivers that NASCAR has witnessed throughout history. Be it racing dirt cars, midgets, or stock cars, Yung Money seems to be a master of all the arts. Come 2024, Larson has the golden opportunity to etch his name alongside Hendrick Motorsports icons like Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson and add yet another feather to his hat. But how so?

Hendrick Motorsports started its journey in the Cup Series way back in 1984. Since then, the history of Rick Hendrick’s team has had only four drivers finish at least thrice in the top five in overall points at the end of the season. These drivers are Ken Schrader, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott. And now, this list could have another addition to it.

In 2021, the Elk Grove native won the NASCAR Cup Series championship and as per the driver standings of last year, he sat second on points just behind the reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney. And as Larson is the fan-favorite to make his third Championship 4 appearance this year, he might as well get his name added to the esteemed Hendrick Motorsports list.

NASCAR is most likely to change its rules for Kyle Larson in 2024

By now, every NASCAR fan must know that the #5 driver has a prestigious double-duty lined up during the Memorial Weekend. And it seems like NASCAR is ready to help him out so that his work, which has not been attempted since 2014, gets easier.

It’s compulsory for the drivers and the crew chiefs to be present during the drivers meeting before each race. NASCAR penalizes the drivers and the crew chiefs if they fail to do so. But according to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, NASCAR could amend that rule by allowing him to be absent from the driver’s meet at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

However, Pockrass also mentioned that Larson would have to start the race from the back of the field. It goes without saying that with the advent of stage points, the starting position is supremely important in determining the outcome of the race for a driver. But considering how good Larson is at his game, it’s hard to believe that it will matter to him.