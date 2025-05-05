Kyle Larson Details How the NASCAR Cup Race at Texas “Fell Apart” for Him During a Late Restart

Kyle Larson appeared ready to sweep the weekend at Texas, following his win in the Xfinity Series on Saturday. In the Cup race, he led a race-high 90 laps and captured Stage 2 in the Würth 400, but ultimately came up short.

Advertisement

Despite his early control, Larson couldn’t fend off Michael McDowell, who had the benefit of fresher tires and a well-timed push from Tyler Reddick. On a late restart, Larson lined up alongside McDowell as cautions continued to disrupt the flow. McDowell reacted faster off the line, and with help from Reddick’s #45 car, surged into the lead. Larson, having drifted too far from Ryan Blaney behind him, was vulnerable to a late-race double pass.

Earlier, on Lap 221, McDowell’s pit call vaulted him into second. After Cody Ware’s major crash on Lap 236, McDowell took full advantage on the restart, grabbing the lead as Larson moved high through Turns 1 and 2.

Larson later accused McDowell of jumping the restart, though no penalty was issued, signaling NASCAR found no fault. According to Alan Cavanna, Larson later apologized, conceding that he had simply been outpaced on the restart.

Reflecting on the late-race sequence, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver said, “Yeah, I just got predictable and they — him and Reddick — just anticipated it and they were formed up ready to go.” Larson elaborated further,

“I kind of launched away from the #12, and even though you’re going slow, then the draft and pushes really matter. So, I just didn’t have that behind me. And yeah, they had me cleared before, or the #71 had me cleared before one so was hoping he was going to leave me a lane for some clean air but he closed off and I got tied and then got tied again in 3 and 4. Ran Reddick up out of the groove. So, just kind of race fell apart right there for me.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson also found himself in hot water with the #45 team over his aggressive move against Tyler Reddick. Reddick’s crew voiced frustration on the radio, telling him not to waste time when he caught Larson again. Reddick was about to take fourth from Larson when the caution flag flew. According to the scoring loops, he was scored fifth.

Larson opines on changes he expects to be made to TMS

Following a frustrating outing for the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team, Kyle Larson was asked whether he felt any changes were needed at Texas Motor Speedway. He responded that he didn’t have a clear answer, noting that the track hasn’t evolved much with age. Specifically, he pointed out that drivers no longer move up the surface in Turns 3 and 4 due to persistent bumps that discourage higher lines.

He acknowledged that Texas isn’t the worst track on the schedule, but emphasized there’s always room for improvement. He suggested that elements like reconfigurations or progressive banking could make the racing more engaging and allow for greater maneuverability.

As for short-term fixes, Larson noted that creating more dramatic moments, such as crashes or pack racing, could generate excitement and mimic what fans see at Atlanta. But, he added, with the number of speedway-style races already on the calendar, going down that road again wouldn’t make much sense.