Kyle Busch Does Not Get Too Worked Up About Transitioning from the Racetrack to Driving on the Road

NASCAR racers are used to going 200 miles an hour, and that, too, in traffic with other racecar drivers on the track. And many times it can get frustrating to drive on normal roads among normal people, as Ryan Blaney once confessed when he caught himself zoning out and creeping well above the posted speed limit before snapping back to reality and slowing down. Kyle Busch, however, appears to handle civilian roads with considerably more composure.

During his appearance on GOLF’s Subpar with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Busch admitted that he rarely gets worked up behind the wheel on public roads unless someone deliberately crawls below the speed limit or creates similar aggravation. He explained his philosophy on everyday driving and how it differs from competition, saying,

“You go with the flow of traffic. Like we’re racing at 200 mph, but everybody else is at like 200.2 or 199.8, like we’re all within a half a mile an hour or a mile an hour of each other all the time. So, you’re going within the speed of traffic. So, it really doesn’t feel fast until you crash.”

“So, like when you’re on the highway, if your speed limit is 70, I’m setting the cruise at 75, and I’m rolling, like I’m not one that needs to go 80, 90, 100 miles an hour and zooming in and out of cars and through traffic.”

Still, certain scenarios do test his patience. For instance, if he encounters a 70 mph zone and a driver ahead of him is occupying the passing lane at 65, Busch’s frustration bubbles up momentarily. He feels the urge to yell or motion for them to clear the way, though he typically restrains himself from acting on those impulses.

His wife, Samantha Busch, however, showed a different picture during an interview on comedian Bert Kreischer’s show Something’s Burning, suggesting the competitive fire doesn’t extinguish once he exits pit road but trails him into everyday driving. When Kreischer inquired whether Busch sometimes drives as if he’s still wheeling a stock car, Samantha confirmed he absolutely makes aggressive moves across multiple lanes.

“It says 3 miles to our exit, and we are all the way in the carpool lane, and you’re like [swoosh gesture] — normal people don’t do that,” she noted with exasperation. Busch’s slight grin betrayed pride in his lane-hopping skill rather than embarrassment.

Busch recounts Richard Petty deploying racing tactics on public roads

Though Busch maintains that he generally keeps his cool on civilian streets, he shared a tale about The King once losing patience with another motorist and resorting to classic racetrack tactics to resolve the situation before continuing on his way.

Petty was seemingly heading home following a race in North Carolina when he found himself stuck behind a sluggish driver on a two-lane road, who wasn’t maintaining the speed limit. The driver was pumping his brakes or slowing down further to irritate Petty.

Petty eventually decided to pull off his racing move to get rid of that driver. He simply drove up behind the offending vehicle, rammed it, spun the car off the road, and kept moving without looking back. Busch acknowledged that such behavior might have flown under the radar during the 1960s or ’70s, but attempting anything similar today would bring swift legal consequences.