Kyle Larson Fires Subtle Warning to His NASCAR Competition Ahead Before Homestead

May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) before the start of the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When Kyle Larson took the checkered flag last Sunday in Las Vegas, he ensured his place in the final 4 for Phoenix. Larson would be chasing his second NASCAR Cup Series title, and he had a big advantage over his competition when it comes to preparation. After all, he had two extra weeks over the others, considering his place in Phoenix was secured.

So has Larson already started preparing for Phoenix? Could it be that the #5 team isn’t going all in for the races at Homestead and Martinsville and instead, putting in all their attention, time, and resources towards the penultimate race of the season?

The answer is no.

Kyle Larson hasn’t started homework on Phoenix yet despite the cushion

Ahead of the race at Homestead this Sunday, Kyle Larson was asked in a press conference about the time they’ve spent as a team on the most immediate race, Homestead, versus the time they’ve spent on Phoenix.

“For me, zero on Phoenix (Raceway).. all Homestead.. I mean obviously, your mind thinks about Phoenix a little bit, but I haven’t watched any film. I haven’t looked at any data or anything like that. I love this weekend,” he revealed.

“I love Homestead and just trying to watch as much video of this place as I could to get my mind ready to run the wall.”

Larson’s response could be a worrying statement for his competitors heading into the race in Miami, considering how good he is on the racetrack. He won this race last year and along with that, he also has four finishes inside the top 5 to his name.

And when you add in the fact that he is approaching the races at Homestead and Martinsville with the intent of winning even though he doesn’t really need to, it could be a big problem for the other drivers.

Larson feels stronger at Homestead because of this factor

Of the handful of drivers currently in the Cup Series, perhaps Kyle Larson is the most prolific one at running the high line of Homestead. But along with his natural talent and skill, Yung Money has also had a helping hand of sorts in boosting his skill in the subject, the Next Gen car.

“It just seems like the Next Gen car is a little bit easier to run up against the wall,“ Larson recently said as per Hendrick Motorsports.

He added that the new car was “a big advantage” last year in the long run. And this year, along with being good in the long run, they’ve gotten it better in the short run as well, all of which could prove to be a winning recipe for the 2021 Cup champion this Sunday.