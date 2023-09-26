Can Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR Feats Be Replicated? Dale Jarrett Doesn’t Think So

William Byron’s win at Texas was a big one. Yes, it was the 6th win of the season for the #24 driver, but the bigger feat that win accomplished was that it was the 300th win for Hendrick Motorsports. By all accounts, Rick Hendrick’s team is arguably the greatest organization in the history of NASCAR, so far.

So does that mean there could be a team that challenges the success, the accomplishments, and the overall legacy of HMS? Could there even be a team that surpasses Hendrick?

Well, by the simple virtue of time and life, the answer would be, who knows? Maybe someone could come along and surpass Hendrick’s mountain of achievements. But if you ask Dale Jarrett, he is pretty sure no one can ever do what HMS has done in NASCAR.

Dale Jarrett doesn’t think there’ll ever be anyone as good as HMS in NASCAR

During a conversation on the NBC Sports podcast, Jarrett was asked whether he thinks we would ever see an organization as good or better than Hendrick Motorsports. “I don’t see how you’re gonna do that. Just look at the lineup,” the former NASCAR driver replied.

He then pointed to the time when Rick Hendrick was contemplating closing down his team, considering he was a car dealer by business and a race fan by passion. Of course, there was that win by Geoff Bodine that “kinda kept them afloat,” but Jarrett wondered what could’ve happened if not for that win. Regardless, from that point on, Jarrett pointed to the lineup of drivers HMS has had over the years and what they’ve achieved with that. “The wins that they have put there, and it’s just been incredible, the lineup and the success. Yeah, there have been a couple of years that weren’t their very best and the most profitable. It didn’t have the domination effect,” he explained.

“But for so many years, they’re so competitive, not just with one driver, sometimes not just with two, but they come at you from all angles at every different type of track. To think about 300 wins and the effort that it takes not just from the drivers but from the standpoint of everyone behind the scenes.”

In the end, Jarrett emphasized that he doesn’t see anyone surpassing or coming close to HMS, as he said, “No, I don’t see how someone puts together an organization and a lineup that can come anywhere close to this again.”

Rick Hendrick hopes his current set of drivers will further the 300-win milestone

Much of Hendrick Motorsports’ legend is based on the lineup of drivers they’ve had, as Dale Jarrett also pointed out. There was the legendary trio of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Jeff Gordon. But the current lineup is quite incredible too with Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and even Alex Bowman.

And because of the talent and the promise the current HMS drivers show, Rick Hendrick was hopeful that they would extend and build on the already gargantuan feat that is 300 wins. He said after the race at Texas, “We’ve had some really strong, strong drivers and won lots of races and I love the bunch we have now. They’re young and they’ve got a lot left to win, hopefully.”

So let’s see just how tall HMS’ legend grows or whether someone comes and challenges them, which in all fairness, looks pretty unlikely.