‘I Want to Race in Front of My Core Fanbase’: Chase Briscoe Looks to Reconnect With His Roots in 2026

Chase Briscoe cut his teeth on dirt tracks before climbing the ladder to NASCAR’s top rung. Now behind the wheel of the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, he has one win, 13 top-five finishes, and four runner-up results to his name. Sitting seventh among the Round of 8 contenders, he trails the playoff cut line by 14 points with his back against the wall.

Advertisement

Until last year, Briscoe kept one foot in the dirt scene during the off-season. But with the arrival of his twins before the 2025 Cup campaign, he decided to hang up his sprint car helmet, at least for now, to spend more time with family.

In 2024, he had fielded his own sprint car team, climbed into the driver’s seat, and gone back to his roots on dirt. After that season, though, he called time on the high-risk venture.

While the #19 JGR driver may have closed the chapter on sprint car racing, his heart still beats for ARCA. He competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2013, running three events, and spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in the main ARCA Menards Series.

His breakout came in 2016 when he ran full-time, captured five victories, and won the championship. Nearly a decade later, he’s itching to return, specifically to Salem Speedway, a track that holds a special place in his story. Speaking to Frontstretch during last weekend’s Charlotte Roval race, Briscoe shared his thoughts.

“Logistically, it would definitely be possible three and a three-and-a-half-hour drive so you get there (Salem Speedway) pretty quick on the plane. Yeah, definitely want to do it. Obviously, I’d have to talk the JGR guys, and they just use as he runs the ARCA program, and actually, I’ve kind of floated it to him and told him, ‘Hey, I want to do this.'”

He added, “So yeah, I would love to do it. Honestly, I mean, it’s not going to do anything for me. But I just want to go and race in front of kind of my, like, literally my core fanbase… I remember in ARCA in 2016, as close to as I’ve ever felt the Dale Jr. in my life, like everybody was there wearing my stuff. So it would be cool to go back now, you know, almost 10 years removed.”

.@chasebriscoe says he’d love to run the #ARCA race at Salem next year. He adds that he’s “floated it to (@Steve_deSouza) and told him, ‘hey, I wanna do this.”#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2GXaojN92w — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) October 8, 2025

The last time Briscoe strapped into an ARCA Menards car came in 2021 while still driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. Driving SHR’s No. 14 Ford at Watkins Glen, he started seventh and came home 23rd, marking his most recent outing in the series he once ruled.