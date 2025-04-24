Kyle Larson Has “Kind of Come to Expect” Gimicky Rule Changes From NASCAR Amid All-Star Race’s Format Changes

NASCAR’s decisions and ever-changing rulebook have often left fans and drivers scratching their heads. The latest update surrounding the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is no exception. When the sanctioning body unveiled the revised format, Kyle Larson didn’t hold back, appearing to take a subtle swipe at the changes.

Advertisement

Headlining the revisions is the introduction of a Manufacturer Showdown, a segment designed to ensure each of the three manufacturers is equally represented in the All-Star field. The number of drivers per manufacturer will be matched to the lowest number of eligible entries from any one brand. Those selected will be slotted in based on their starting positions in the All-Star Race.

In addition, NASCAR has extended the race to 250 laps, 50 more than last year’s edition, and inserted a competition break close to lap 100. Another wrinkle includes the Promoter’s Caution, which must be triggered before lap 220. In case the promoter’s caution hasn’t been utilized and a caution occurs after lap 200, it won’t be available for use.

The changes also extend to the qualifying rounds. The Open Qualifying format and Pit Crew Challenge eligibility have been reshaped, with pit stop times once again determining performance in the qualifying segment.

The team that records the fastest pit stop time without incurring any penalties will take home top honors in the Pit Crew Challenge. For 2025, eligibility has been expanded to include not only All-Star Race regular entrants but also teams competing as open units.

While NASCAR aims to spice up the show, Larson’s reaction suggests that not everyone in the garage is sold on the new direction. Weighing in on the new format, he stated, “I don’t know. I just read it quickly once… It sounded about normal, you know, Gimmicky All-Star Race. So, it is what it is. I kind of come to expect that with All-Star format. So, I don’t mind it.

“It’s such a oddball rule that I hope that the core fans aren’t, which I’m sure they’re probably mad, but aren’t thinking this is something we’re going to adopt every week. ‘Cause I’m sure we won’t.”

Will post more comments from Indy 500 testing tomorrow but here are Kyle Larson’s thoughts on the all-star format: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/xMzQsGDf8z — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 23, 2025

Eligibility for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race includes drivers who have won a points-paying race in either 2024 or 2025, past All-Star Race winners who are competing full-time, and full-time drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series championship to their name.

Those already qualified for the main event are: Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Daniel Suárez.