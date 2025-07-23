NASCAR Chicago Street Race Is Down But Not Out, Maintain Officials

The Chicago Street Course will be absent from the NASCAR calendar in 2026, the sanctioning body confirmed on July 18, though the door remains open for its return in the future. Over the past three seasons, the streets of Chicago have hosted NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series events, marking the premier series’ first street races of the modern era.

Winding through Columbus Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and Michigan Avenue, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile track quickly became one of the most distinctive venues on the schedule. While the pause means at least one year without a downtown Chicago race, both NASCAR and city officials are working toward a 2027 return.

However, the dates might shift when the event returns to the NASCAR schedule. Senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee told the Chicago Sun-Times that the Fourth of July already draws massive crowds to the city, with throngs of tourists flooding Chicago for the holiday celebrations.

Hosting a NASCAR race at the same time creates significant logistical and administrative challenges. Adjusting the race date, Lee noted, would be the most practical solution. He further emphasized that tourist numbers continue to surge during Independence Day weekend even without NASCAR, suggesting that the economic boost from the race could carry greater weight if scheduled on a different date.

In the meantime, San Diego is expected to take the limelight as NASCAR’s newest venue, with Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado serving as the stage. Multiple reports suggest that NASCAR will confirm later this week that San Diego will host a 2026 race, replacing the Chicago event.

ABC 10News has reported that the race will run on Father’s Day weekend next June, offering fans sweeping views of San Diego Bay, Point Loma, the Coronado-Bay Bridge, and the city skyline.

Chicago Street Race officials, however, have stated that no contract for San Diego has been finalized yet, despite mounting speculation. Chicago’s three-year run included two rain-soaked races, yet the first event earned “Event of the Year” honors from Sports Business Journal, lauded as one of the boldest projects in NASCAR and American motorsports history.

NASCAR has also pledged to continue supporting Chicago communities by collaborating with organizations such as Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Park District, Boys & Girls Clubs, After School Matters, and local hospitals, ensuring that the city’s youth and small businesses continue to benefit from the partnership.

Shane van Gisbergen dominated much of the Chicago action, winning two of the three Cup Series races and two of three Xfinity events. His breakthrough 2023 Cup victory in the inaugural race was historic, making him the first driver in 60 years to win on his debut Cup start, a triumph that propelled him into a full-time NASCAR career.

Locally, opinions remain divided on NASCAR’s future in Chicago. Several downtown alderpeople have expressed conditional support, contingent on a more profitable arrangement for the city.

In partnership with Choose Chicago, they are commissioning a financial analysis to evaluate both the costs and benefits of the event. Chicago’s previous reports estimated that NASCAR generated more than $100 million in economic impact during its first two years in the city.