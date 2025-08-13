Mark Martin Reveals Why He Continues to Raise the Faults With the NASCAR Playoff System

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, serving as grand marshal for the ASA Midwest Tour Joe Shear Classic, waves to the crowd Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Madison International Speedway in Town of Rutland, Wisconsin. | Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Debate over NASCAR’s playoff format has lingered among fans and insiders for years, but it reached fever pitch last season after Joey Logano claimed his third championship. Even veterans like Mark Martin, who have watched the sport’s evolution firsthand, have criticized the new format.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the thrill it brings, fans have argued it fails to crown champions who truly deliver across the entire season. And Martin simply stands by the fans’ wants.

Posting poll results on X, he had revealed that 59.7 percent of fans preferred the traditional 36-race format used until 2003. On the Spake Up Podcast, he reinforced his view, saying, “A lot of the things that were done for the playoffs for a good reason have turned out to sour. So, it helped this (the sport), but it hurt that.

“Let’s say ‘win and you’re in.’ Somehow, making winning more important than ever has taken away from the importance of winning… But it’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about… Winning a race is huge. It’s the biggest deal. And you lose that. That’s not what you talk about all week. You talk about now he’s in the playoffs.”

Martin concluded that many die-hard fans have grown disillusioned with the current system. However, the old system wasn’t without flaws either.

In 2003, Matt Kenseth won the Cup Series title despite just one win all season, while multiple-race winners fell short. His methodical march to the championship convinced NASCAR that a shake-up was needed, prompting the Chase format in 2004.

Fast forward to last year, Logano’s title run came at the expense of contenders with stronger year-long performances and more wins. Luck played its part when he slipped into the Round of 8 after Alex Bowman’s disqualification at the Charlotte Roval for a car-weight violation. Two wins later, Logano won the championship, while consistent frontrunners like Christopher Bell missed out.

Now, the challenge for NASCAR is to strike a middle ground, keeping the excitement alive while ensuring the champion is the driver most deserving over the full season.