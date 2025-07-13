Shane van Gisbergen Breaks Down His Biggest Racing Habit Holding Him Back on NASCAR Ovals

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the Daytona 500 on February 12, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502123866500

While he has quickly become arguably one of the best road course drivers in NASCAR Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen still has a lot to learn when it comes to racing successfully on ovals. Who says that? SVG himself, that’s who.

Advertisement

But there’s more to the story than just trying to figure out how to go faster and not be inclined to lift as often on an oval as he may do on a road or street course. The New Zealand native admits he has one habit from his road course racing prowess that actually is a hindrance to him on an oval.

“Probably the fact I take my time,” the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion told The Athletic. “(In Supercars) we have long practices (and) we have multiple sets of tires. I can play myself in and build up (to) get better and better. And then in qualifying we’d get the same. We get three sets of tires to maximize the car.”

That’s definitely not the case in NASCAR. Depending on the projected time of a race, the length of the track and the amount of time and laps it takes for four tires to wear out in an event, NASCAR typically allocates between six and more than a dozen of sets of tires for an oval race weekend.

While that may seem like a lot, it’s how NASCAR structures things such as practice time and qualifying runs that has a great impact on tire use and wear.

Over the last decade-plus, NASCAR has slowly reduced both the number of practice sessions per weekend, as well as the length of time for each practice. That gives drivers like van Gisbergen less time than they feel they need to be effective.

“(In NASCAR) you get 20 minutes, one set of tires that only lasts for two laps and you’ve got to go out and find a second (of quicker time) in qualifying. You have one lap, one corner to warm up your tires and feel what your car is and do it. Whereas normally, you can build up,” van Gisbergen said.

That’s why van Gisbergen has had to take advantage of situations that favor his strengths when he can, such as road and street courses.

Since his first Cup race in 2023, which he won (the inaugural Chicago Street Race), van Gisbergen has won two more races in the Cup Series this season. These include Mexico City, which assured him a berth in the upcoming playoffs, and last Sunday in Chicago for the second time.

He also has four road and street course wins to his credit in the Xfinity Series. He won three last year at Portland (started second), Sonoma (won from the pole), and Chicago (won from the pole), and added another repeat win at Chicago last Saturday. It was part of an outstanding weekend sweep, where he captured the pole and the win in both the Xfinity and Cup races.

So, what can van Gisbergen do in Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma? If Saturday’s Xfinity performance is any indication, where he won the pole and finished a close second to Connor Zilisch, will anyone be surprised if he wins from the Cup pole again?

Now, if only SVG could learn to do that kind of thing regularly on ovals.